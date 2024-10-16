Chhattisgarh MLA's Son Booked For Beating Up Tribal Youth During Dussehra Festival

Bemetara: A police complaint has been filed by a tribal youth against Saja MLA Ishwar Sahu's son Krishna Sahu for being him with a bangle and threatening to kill him. The incident happened in Chechanmeta village in Saja tehsil of Durg district in Chhattisgarh amid a verbal spat between the duo during a Dussehra festivities on October 13.

On the morning of October 15, people from the tribal community submitted a memorandum to Bemetara Collector Ranbir Sharma and Superintendent of Police Ramkrishna Sahu demanding immediate action against the MLA's son. The tribal chief has alleged that the administration has acted lackadaisically in swinging into action against Sahu and threatened a mass agitation if a case is not registered.

A female social officer of the tribal society said people were making rounds of the police station for two days. After much pressure, the police registered a case against the accused. "We demand that impartial action be taken in the matter and justice be given to the tribal society," she said.

Another tribal society officer said the administration was pressuring the victim, Manish Mandavi, who was picked up from home. Due to pressure from the MLA and administration, there was much delay in registering the case.

Saja police station in-charge Chandradev Verma said an FIR has been registered. Further action will be taken after recording the witnesses' statements. The applicant had given a written application on the evening of October 14 and a notice was issued to those concerned on the morning of October 15 for investigation. Further action would be taken after they appear at the police station. A case has been filed against Krishna Sahu and others under Sections 296, 115 (2), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.