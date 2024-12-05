ETV Bharat / bharat

Atrocities In Bangladesh: Hindu Outfits Take Out Rally In Tonk

The rally, by the Sarva Hindu Samaj in Tonk, started from Gopal Ji's temple and reached the district collectorate with the submission of a memorandum.

Etv Bharat
Participants raise slogans during the rally (ETV Bharat)


By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Tonk: A rally to protest the ongoing atrocities on minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh was taken out in Tonk of Rajasthan on Thursday which saw a large number of participants. Congress leader Sachin Pilot who spent a night at a village here said the violence in the neighbouring country is a matter of concern against which the central government should register its protest. People are being targeted and killed in Bangladesh. Attacks are being carried out deliberately. No one can accept this.

"The Indian government should raise this issue. We do not want to interfere in the internal matters of any country, nor do we want anyone to interfere in our matters. But such incidents happening in the neighbourhood are very sad," Pilot said.

The rally, taken out by the Sarva Hindu Samaj in Tonk, started from Gopal Ji's temple and reached the district collectorate where a memorandum was handed over to the ADM saying Hindus have been attacked in Bangladesh for the last several months, temples were being desecrated and police are arresting innocent Hindus. Immediate efforts must be taken to stop such incidents.

The rally saw the participation of Deoli Uniara MLA Rajendra Gurjar, Ajit Singh Mehta, BJP district president, Mahants of temples, RSS Sanghchalak Dinesh Bundel, city caretaker and officials of Hindu organisations.



