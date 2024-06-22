Atishi's Indefinite Fast for Water to Delhi; Says She Is Not Afraid of BJP Tactics

Atishi's Indefinite Fast Over Water Crisis Enters Second Day (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Atishi continued her indefinite fast for the second straight day on Saturday, over the prevailing water crisis in the national capital.

In a video message released in this regard, the Delhi Water Minister said that till the time the BJP government in Haryana does not release the due share of water to Delhi, her 'Water Satyagraha' will continue.

“In this scorching heat, the BJP government of Haryana has stopped the water meant for Delhi. Yesterday also, 110 MGD less water was sent than Delhi's share. Due to which today more than 28 lakh people will face water shortage. Despite all the efforts made by Water Minister Atishi ji, the BJP government of Haryana is not releasing the water meant for Delhi. Now, till the time Haryana's BJP government does not release all the water that is Delhi's right and every Delhiite does not get their rightful share of water, the 'Water Satyagraha' of Water Minister Atishi ji will continue,” a spokesperson for Atishi said in a post on X along with her video message.

Atishi is on a 'Jal Satyagrah' at Bhogal in south Delhi against the Haryana government for withholding the due share of water to Delhi amid the prevailing heatwave, which has further exacerbated the water crisis in the national capital.

Meanwhile, former civil defense employees, who are angry at losing their jobs, reached the hunger strike site of Minister Atishi on Saturday and raised slogans against the Delhi government. On this, Minister Atishi said that she would like to tell the Bharatiya Janata Party that she was not going to be afraid of such things.