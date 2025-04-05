Atishi Writes To PWD To Retain Mathura Road Bungalow

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and incumbent leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has written to the Public Works Department (PWD) requesting to allow her to retain the bungalow AB-17 Mathura Road as the leader of the opposition in the Assembly or allot another one at Ansari Road in Daryaganj.

According to PWD officials, Atishi continues to occupy the Mathura Road bungalow that was allotted to her when she was the Chief Minister. She has requested that she be allowed to retain the bungalow as the opposition leader, but no decision has been made in this regard till now, the officials said.

Sources said she was informed by the PWD department that the Mathra Road bungalow was a central-pool accommodation. "Her request to retain the Mathura Road bungalow has been refused, after which she has written to the PWD for the allotment of the Ansari Road bungalow that was earlier occupied by AAP leader Jasmine Shah as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission," the source said.

According to a senior PWD officer, Atishi wrote to the department in March, asking that the Mathura Road bungalow be allotted to her. "She was told that the bungalow belonged to the Centre's pool. A decision on allotting an official residence to her is yet to be taken," the official said.

The said bungalow, situated opposite the Bharat Mandapam, was earlier occupied by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for years. Following his arrest in connection with the excise policy case, it was allotted to Atishi.

The bungalow was also occupied by former chief minister Sheila Dikshit in the past.

"Former chief minister Atishi continues to live at the same residence as earlier. The bungalow remains in the Centre's pool of residences, but a decision is yet to be taken," the PWD official said.

The PWD officials further said an official residence is yet to be allotted to the incumbent Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, even though more than a month has passed since her swearing-in.

A suitable bungalow for the CM is being looked for in Lutyens' Delhi, keeping in view its proximity to the Secretariat, near the ITO. "The new chief minister has not been allotted a government residence yet. The decision is pending at the top level of the government. She continues to reside at her residence," the PWD officer said, adding that government accommodation has been allotted to other ministers. The PWD has to offer 10 government residences, including for the entire cabinet, the speaker, the deputy speaker and the LoP.

Just after her swearing-in ceremony, Gupta had publicly announced that she would not be occupying the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, where former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lived with his family for years.

BJP leaders referred to the bungalow as "Sheesh Mahal" when Kejriwal occupied it, over irregularities in its construction and lavish interiors.