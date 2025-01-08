ETV Bharat / bharat

Atishi Writes To CEC Again, Seeks Meeting Over Alleged Voter Deletion In New Delhi Seat

Atishi has written to CEC Rajiv Kumar, seeking an appointment to discuss alleged electoral roll manipulation in the New Delhi constituency.

Atishi Writes To CEC Again, Seeks Meeting Over Alleged Voter Deletion In New Delhi Seat
File photo of Atishi (IANS)
By PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, seeking an appointment to discuss alleged electoral roll manipulation in the New Delhi constituency from where AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is contesting the assembly polls. This is her second letter to the CEC over the issue in the past three days. On January 5 also, she had requesting a meeting to discuss these alleged irregularities.

In the latest letter, she again raised the issue of the alleged electoral irregularities in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, urging the CEC an immediate meeting. "With less than 27 days left for the Delhi Assembly Elections, this matter should be considered at the highest priority. We place our trust in the Election Commission of India to uphold the principles of free and fair elections," the letter said.

"Once again, I would like to ask you to please give an appointment as soon as possible to ensure free and fair elections in the upcoming Delhi Assembly," she added in the letter. She further added that her request for a meeting was essential for addressing these concerns in a timely manner.

Earlier on Monday, Atishi alleged a 'voters scam" in the New Delhi constituency and claimed that in the past few days, 10 percent new voters have been added to electoral roll for the constituency, and 5.5 percent deleted. The city is scheduled to vote on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

