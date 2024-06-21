ETV Bharat / bharat

Atishi To Begin 'Pani Satyagrah' Highlighting Delhi's Urgent Need for Water; AAP Leaders Visit Rajghat Ahead Of Strike

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

Amid the water crisis in Delhi, Atishi is set to start her indefinite fast at Bhogal, Janpura in protest against the Haryana government's failure to release Delhi's entitled share of water from Haryana, addressing a significant shortfall that has affected millions in the capital.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Atishi has taken a resolute step amidst the city's escalating water crisis by announcing an indefinite hunger strike commencing June 21. On Thursday, she announced her decision to embark on an indefinite hunger strike with an aim to secure Delhi's rightful share of water from Haryana.

Atishi accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, and AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before initiating her protest at Bhogal Colony, Jangpura.

The water shortage issue arises from Haryana's failure to deliver the mandated 613 million gallons of water per day (MGD) to Delhi, providing only 513 MGD instead. This discrepancy has severely impacted over 28 lakh residents, exacerbating the strain amid Delhi's ongoing heatwave.

Expressing her frustration, Atishi highlighted the efforts made by the Delhi government to resolve the issue. These efforts included appeals to the Central and Haryana governments, engagement with Himachal Pradesh for alternative supply routes, and legal recourse through the Supreme Court.

Delhi's total water supply, which includes contributions from local sources alongside Haryana's allocation, stands at 1005 MGD. Despite repeated pleas and diplomatic efforts, the shortfall from Haryana remains unresolved, prompting Atishi's drastic move.

The 'Pani Satyagraha', as Atishi termed her hunger strike, aims to draw attention to what she calls the 'unjust denial' of water to Delhi. She emphasised that the strike will continue until Haryana rectifies its water allocation, underscoring the critical nature of the situation amid a severe heatwave gripping the city. She said, "With the temperatures soaring and water demands escalating, Delhi cannot afford this deprivation any longer".

