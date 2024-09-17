Atishi: From Low Profile School Teacher To Delhi Chief Minister Designate

New Delhi: Delhi cabinet minister Atishi is set to become the new Chief Minister of Delhi following Arvind Kejriwal's resignation to seek "honesty certificate" from the people in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Her name was announced today after the meeting of the AAP MLAs, who recommended her name on Kejriwal's recommendation.

Who is Atishi Marlena: Atishi, one of the most prominent members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is praised for her role in Delhi's education reforms. Her full name is Atishi Marlena Singh. Born on 8 June 1981 to Delhi University (DU) professor Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi, Atishi received her school and college education in Delhi. After graduating in history from DU's St. Stephen's College in 2001, she went to Oxford University for further studies.

Political Journey: Atishi joined the AAP in 2013 and became involved in policy making for the party. She has played an important role in leading education reforms in Delhi. In 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government appointed her as an advisor to Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia. However, she was removed from the post in 2018, bringing her to prominence. The cancellation of Atishi's appointment along with eight other party members by the Centre led to a tussle between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government.

Growing Political Stature: Atishi was fielded by the AAP from the East Delhi seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who was contesting on a BJP ticket. Atishi was seen as a strong contender, but she lost the election to Gautam Gambhir. In the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP again made her its candidate from Delhi's Kalkaji constituency, which she won. Atishi is considered to be the most influential minister in the Delhi cabinet. Atishi's growing political stature in the party can be gauged from the fact that after the 2020 elections, she was made in-charge of the Goa unit of the AAP and now Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has entrusted her with the topmost post in the government.

Role In Upgrading School Infrastructure: Before joining AAP, Atishi taught history and English at Rishi Valley School in Andhra Pradesh for some time. She is credited with playing an important role in the rejuvenation of educational institutions in Delhi. She has made significant contributions in improving the infrastructure of government schools in Delhi, forming school management committees under the Right to Education Act, strengthening rules to prevent private schools from arbitrarily increasing fees and introducing the 'Happiness' curriculum.