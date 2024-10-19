ETV Bharat / bharat

Atishi Interacts With Her Kalkaji Constituency Voters, Highlights AAP's Achievements

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly by-polls, CM Atishi on Saturday interacted with people of her Kalkaji constituency, highlighting the works of the AAP government.

author img

By PTI

Published : 40 minutes ago

Atishi Interacts With Her Kalkaji Constituency Voters, Highlights AAP's Achievements
File Photo of Delhi CM Atishi (ANI)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday interacted with people of her Kalkaji constituency, highlighting the works of AAP government, under the party's campaign for upcoming Assembly polls.

Visiting people in Bharat Nagar, Govindpuri, and Govindpuri Extension areas she cited achievements of the AAP government over the past 5 years, under the 'Apka Vidhayak Apke Dwar' campaign.

"Kejriwal spends public money on people instead of pocketing it, while BJP calls it freebies", she said. The AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal has provided better facilities to Delhi's poorest over 10 years because he understands the struggles of the common man, Atishi said in a statement.

"If providing free electricity, water, education, healthcare, and pilgrimage for the elderly using public funds is called 'freebies,' then Kejriwal will continue doing so," she asserted.

The people know that only Arvind Kejriwal truly works for the common man's benefit, she claimed and asserted that he will be re-elected as Chief Minister." Under the campaign, the party MLAs are visiting residents of their constituencies explaining work done by them and the AAP government in Delhi.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday interacted with people of her Kalkaji constituency, highlighting the works of AAP government, under the party's campaign for upcoming Assembly polls.

Visiting people in Bharat Nagar, Govindpuri, and Govindpuri Extension areas she cited achievements of the AAP government over the past 5 years, under the 'Apka Vidhayak Apke Dwar' campaign.

"Kejriwal spends public money on people instead of pocketing it, while BJP calls it freebies", she said. The AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal has provided better facilities to Delhi's poorest over 10 years because he understands the struggles of the common man, Atishi said in a statement.

"If providing free electricity, water, education, healthcare, and pilgrimage for the elderly using public funds is called 'freebies,' then Kejriwal will continue doing so," she asserted.

The people know that only Arvind Kejriwal truly works for the common man's benefit, she claimed and asserted that he will be re-elected as Chief Minister." Under the campaign, the party MLAs are visiting residents of their constituencies explaining work done by them and the AAP government in Delhi.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI ASSEMBLY BYPOLLSATISHI CAMPAIGN AT KALKAJI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.