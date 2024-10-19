ETV Bharat / bharat

Atishi Interacts With Her Kalkaji Constituency Voters, Highlights AAP's Achievements

New Delhi: Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday interacted with people of her Kalkaji constituency, highlighting the works of AAP government, under the party's campaign for upcoming Assembly polls.

Visiting people in Bharat Nagar, Govindpuri, and Govindpuri Extension areas she cited achievements of the AAP government over the past 5 years, under the 'Apka Vidhayak Apke Dwar' campaign.

"Kejriwal spends public money on people instead of pocketing it, while BJP calls it freebies", she said. The AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal has provided better facilities to Delhi's poorest over 10 years because he understands the struggles of the common man, Atishi said in a statement.