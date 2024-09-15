New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi Singh on Sunday explained the reason behind Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking two days to resign from his post. Speaking to the media, Atishi said that the Chief Minister will resign from his post on a working day.

Atishi Explains Why Kejriwal Needs Two Days To Resign (Video: ANI)

“Today is Sunday, and tomorrow is a holiday for Eid-e-Milad, so the next working day is Tuesday. That's why two days time is needed,” she said. Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Atishi said, “The party is worried as Aam Aadmi Party is the only party, which can struggle against their dictatorship.”

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said he will resign from the post after two days and would demand early polls in the national capital as he vowed not to sit in the CM's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty".

The Delhi CM made the significant announcement during his address to the AAP workers here, his first after his release on Friday from Tihar Jail, following the Supreme Court granting him bail in the excise policy case. "I am going to resign after two days; ask people whether I am honest; till they respond, won't sit on CM's chair," Kejriwal said.

"I will only sit on the CM's chair after people give me a certificate of honesty; want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail," he said, adding: "Delhi elections are due in February (2025), but I demand elections in Delhi be held in November (2024) with Maharashtra." "I will become the Chief Minister, Sisodia Deputy CM only when people say we are honest," he said.

Soon after Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced his intent to resign as the Delhi CM in two days, BJP termed it a "PR stunt", while claiming the AAP supremo was set to make his wife Sunita the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

