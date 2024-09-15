ETV Bharat / bharat

Atishi Explains Why Kejriwal Needs Two Days To Resign

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 minutes ago

Updated : 2 minutes ago

AAP leader Atishi Singh speaking to the media explained the reason behind Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking two days to resign from his post.

Atishi Explains Why Kejriwal Needs Two Days To Resign
Delhi Minister Atishi Singh (Screengrab/ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi Singh on Sunday explained the reason behind Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking two days to resign from his post. Speaking to the media, Atishi said that the Chief Minister will resign from his post on a working day.

Atishi Explains Why Kejriwal Needs Two Days To Resign (Video: ANI)

“Today is Sunday, and tomorrow is a holiday for Eid-e-Milad, so the next working day is Tuesday. That's why two days time is needed,” she said. Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Atishi said, “The party is worried as Aam Aadmi Party is the only party, which can struggle against their dictatorship.”

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said he will resign from the post after two days and would demand early polls in the national capital as he vowed not to sit in the CM's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty".

The Delhi CM made the significant announcement during his address to the AAP workers here, his first after his release on Friday from Tihar Jail, following the Supreme Court granting him bail in the excise policy case. "I am going to resign after two days; ask people whether I am honest; till they respond, won't sit on CM's chair," Kejriwal said.

"I will only sit on the CM's chair after people give me a certificate of honesty; want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail," he said, adding: "Delhi elections are due in February (2025), but I demand elections in Delhi be held in November (2024) with Maharashtra." "I will become the Chief Minister, Sisodia Deputy CM only when people say we are honest," he said.

Soon after Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced his intent to resign as the Delhi CM in two days, BJP termed it a "PR stunt", while claiming the AAP supremo was set to make his wife Sunita the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

Read More

  1. Who Will Be The Next Delhi CM After Kejriwal Resigns?
  2. Kejriwal To Make Wife Sunita Delhi CM, Claims BJP; Terms Resignation 'PR Stunt'
  3. 'Will Resign As Delhi CM After 2 Days': Kejriwal's Big Announcement In Address To AAP Workers

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi Singh on Sunday explained the reason behind Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking two days to resign from his post. Speaking to the media, Atishi said that the Chief Minister will resign from his post on a working day.

Atishi Explains Why Kejriwal Needs Two Days To Resign (Video: ANI)

“Today is Sunday, and tomorrow is a holiday for Eid-e-Milad, so the next working day is Tuesday. That's why two days time is needed,” she said. Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Atishi said, “The party is worried as Aam Aadmi Party is the only party, which can struggle against their dictatorship.”

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said he will resign from the post after two days and would demand early polls in the national capital as he vowed not to sit in the CM's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty".

The Delhi CM made the significant announcement during his address to the AAP workers here, his first after his release on Friday from Tihar Jail, following the Supreme Court granting him bail in the excise policy case. "I am going to resign after two days; ask people whether I am honest; till they respond, won't sit on CM's chair," Kejriwal said.

"I will only sit on the CM's chair after people give me a certificate of honesty; want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail," he said, adding: "Delhi elections are due in February (2025), but I demand elections in Delhi be held in November (2024) with Maharashtra." "I will become the Chief Minister, Sisodia Deputy CM only when people say we are honest," he said.

Soon after Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced his intent to resign as the Delhi CM in two days, BJP termed it a "PR stunt", while claiming the AAP supremo was set to make his wife Sunita the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

Read More

  1. Who Will Be The Next Delhi CM After Kejriwal Resigns?
  2. Kejriwal To Make Wife Sunita Delhi CM, Claims BJP; Terms Resignation 'PR Stunt'
  3. 'Will Resign As Delhi CM After 2 Days': Kejriwal's Big Announcement In Address To AAP Workers
Last Updated : 2 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ATISHI SINGHARVIND KEJRIWALKEJRIWAL RESIGNATIONAAM AADMI PARTYKEJRIWAL NEEDS TWO DAYS TO RESIGN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.