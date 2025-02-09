Atishi Danced As Kejriwal's 'Ploy To Engineer Her Defeat Failed': Anurag Thakur

Lucknow: Former Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Sunday alleged that outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi danced after coming to know that Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal's "ploy to engineer her defeat had failed". Thakur was commenting on a leaked video clip purportedly showing Atishi dancing after her victory from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency. The defeat has revealed the fissures in top AAP leaders, Thakur said.

Atishi was among the select AAP leaders who won the polls as others, including Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sidodia, lost the polls. "Look at the politics of Arvind Kejriwal, (he) came into politics by climbing upon the shoulders of Anna Hazare, finished him off, then formed his own party. He then finished off the founding members of his party," Thakur alleged.

Kejriwal's team worked against senior AAP leaders and ministers, but ultimately Kejriwal got the taste of his own medicine, he said. "Atishi ji's name was missing from the election banner, poster and the entire (poll) campaign. Attempts were made to defeat her in her assembly constituency and that is why you saw her dance in the leaked video," Thakur said.

Elaborating further about the Delhi assembly elections, Thakur during his brief halt in Lucknow, said, "One of the major factors behind the BJP's win in Delhi was the 'Modi ki Guarantee', and there is full guarantee of it getting fulfilled. And people have thrown out those who make guarantee of lies, and have given a concrete guarantee that he (Kejriwal) will never enter again.

"Apart from this, the people of Delhi had got fed up with the misgovernance and corruption... Now, it is 'Delhi mein Modi, Desh mein Modi' and the roads leading from 'sankalp' (promise) to 'siddhi' (fulfillment) have been opened. The BJP has been chosen to make a 'viksit' Delhi. The promises, which we have made, we will fulfill them, this is 'Modi ki Guarantee'," Thakur said.

He also termed his experience of taking dip in the Sangam in the ongoing Maha Kumbh as "fantastic". Commenting on the future of the INDIA bloc, the fifth term MP, said, "Any relationship works on truth, love and dedication, be it the seven 'pheras' (rounds taken around the fire during marriage) or the promise of moving together.

"They (INDIA bloc) could not move together even for seven months, and this togetherness was broken. And 'pyaar hua, ikraar hua, phir takraav hua aur phir takraav ke baad bikhraav hua' (first it was love, then it was acceptance, then friction and after friction, it was segregation)."