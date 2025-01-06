ETV Bharat / bharat

Atishi Breaks Down Over BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhuri's Remarks Targeting Her

BJP's Kalkaji candidate Bidhuri on Sunday courted controversy for his remarks on Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's surname.

Atishi Breaks Down Over BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhuri's Remarks Targeting Her
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday broke down while addressing a press conference here over BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks against her.

BJP's Kalkaji candidate Bidhuri on Sunday courted controversy for his remarks on Atishi's surname. Responding to Bidhuri's charge, Atishi said, "How can our politics downgrade so much? He should show what work he has done for Kalkaji when he was MP for 10 years."

He should ask for votes based on his work, not by abusing my father, she added. Speaking at BJP's 'Parivartan Rally' in Rohini that was later addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bidhuri said Atishi changed her surname from "Marlena" to "Singh".

Atishi, who is the sitting MLA from the Kalkaji Assembly seat, dropped her surname a while back. "This Marlena (surname used earlier by Atishi) became Singh and changed her name. Kejriwal swore over his children not to go with the corrupt Congress; Marlena changed fathers. Earlier she was Marlena; now she has become Singh. This is their character," Bidhuri charged.

