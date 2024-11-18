Atishi Attacks BJP Over Air Pollution, Says North India Facing Medical Crisis

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday raised alarm over the severe air pollution engulfing a large swathe of north India, describing the situation as a medical emergency caused by rampant stubble burning in several "BJP-ruled" states. But the BJP-led central government, instead of addressing the crisis, is focussed on political blame games, she told a press conference here.

"North India is choking because of the Modi government's inaction. Stubble burning incidents have escalated in BJP-ruled states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, while AAP-governed Punjab has registered a decline," Atishi said. No immediate response is available from the BJP over the accusations.

She pointed to official data and claimed that the reduction in incidents of stubble burning in AAP-ruled Punjab demonstrates effective governance, unlike the approach seen in states governed by the BJP. A toxic smog blanketed the city, affecting visibility as the air quality deteriorated sharply, falling into the 'severe plus' category with an AQI of 484 on Monday.

Atishi criticised the central government's handling of the situation, stating, "The people of Delhi are struggling to breathe, with the elderly and children needing medical support due to the severe pollution. Instead of taking action, the central government is busy playing politics, pushing the entire region towards a health crisis."

She questioned why the central government had not taken steps similar to those implemented in Punjab. "If the Punjab government can reduce stubble burning, why can't BJP-ruled states do the same? The rising pollution levels across North India highlight the failure of the central government’s policies," Atishi added.

Eleven flights were diverted and many delayed at the Delhi airport on Monday morning due to poor visibility. With the AQI crossing 450, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas ordered the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR.