ETV Bharat / bharat

Atishi Alleges 'Witch-Hunt' As ACB Books Satyendar Jain; BJP Claims Rs 7 Cr Bribe

New Delhi: A political tussle has erupted after the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi government registered an FIR against former PWD minister and senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption in a Rs 571 crore CCTV project.

While senior AAP leader Atishi called it a case of "political witch-hunt", Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Jain of accepting a bribe of Rs 7 crore.

In a post on X, former Delhi chief minister Atishi said, "When investigating agencies leave their work and start political witch-hunting on the orders of the boss..." She also shared a document highlighting a reply by the BJP-led Centre in Parliament, which claimed that out of the 193 cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against political leaders in the past 10 years, only two resulted in convictions.

In a video post on X, Sachdeva alleged that the previous government led by Arvind Kejriwal covered up the corruption case for years.

"In 2017-18, the Kejriwal government awarded a contract of Rs 571 crore to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for installing CCTV cameras in Delhi. Due to delays, a penalty of Rs 16 crore was imposed in 2019 but Satyendar Jain waived it after taking Rs 7 crore bribe. The ACB completed its investigation in 2023 but the FIR was delayed due to AAP's cover-up act," Sachdeva claimed.