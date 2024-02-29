At the Age of 36, Man Celebrates His Ninth Birthday

Koraput (Odisha): 36-year-old Saumendra Nath Naik of Koraput district of Odisha celebrated only his ninth birthday on Thursday. Saumendra celebrated his birthday by offering prayers to Bhagavat Sedha and meditating with his mother at the Sri Aurobindo Bhavan here.

Today is February 29 and because this date comes once every four years in the English calendar, at the age of 36, Saumendra, who is a musician by profession, has only been able to celebrate his birthday nine times till date.

Saumendra was born on February 29, 1988. He eagerly waits for this day as it comes once in four years.

On Thursday, he celebrated his birthday as "golden day" in the Sri Aurobindo Ashram here. Saumendra's mother said that it was a divine grace that her son celebrated his birthday on February 29. She believes that her son Saumendra is a gift to her by the God.

Meanwhile, today on February 29, an impressive parade was held by local students along with hoisting the national flag at the Koraput Sri Aurobindo Bhawan.

Saumendra and his mother offered food to the students, who visited the Ashram. Saumendra, who usually celebrates his birthday with his kin and close friends, said he on his birthday is always in a pleasant mood.