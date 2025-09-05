At Oxford, Stalin Unveils Periyar's Portrait, Says Rationalism Light Shining Globally

Stalin who is on an official overseas trip unveiled Dravidian icon Periyar's portrait in Oxford University, marking the Self-Respect Movement's centenary.
Published : September 5, 2025 at 8:50 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a portrait of the founder of Self-Respect Movement Periyar installed at a hall in Oxford University, London, on Thursday local time. The event was arranged to mark the centenary of the movement which was founded in 1925.
He asserted that the light of rationalism propagated by Periyar has spread beyond borders and has become a global phenomenon, adding that he was standing before the gathering as the (electoral) political heir and grandson of the Dravidian icon.
The Chief Minister is on a state tour to Germany and England, to attract business investments.
As part of this, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is in London, attended the Self-Respect Movement's centenary conference.
He said the whole world needs Periyar. "I am proud to say that I am his ideological successor. I have seen Periyar many times. When he attended a wedding at our home, I had the honour of serving him food with my own hands."
I stand here with the pride of being the grandson of Periyar and unveiling his portrait, he said.
Periyar is the one who gave self-respect to a Community and made it progress. Self-respect was Periyar's favourite word. If there is one thing in the world that is worth giving your life for, it can only be self-respect. Periyar was the one who emphasized this and impressed it on the minds of the Tamil people, Stalin noted.
"Thanthai Periyar was born in Tamil Nadu, and he spoke in Tamil, but his thoughts transcended boundaries. His philosophy was not confined to a land, a language, or a people. It was for humanity. That is what Periyarism is about," he said.
If someone asks who Periyar is, we can introduce him in many dimensions such as self-respect, rationality, equality, self-growth, women's progress, social progress, scientific approach, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) patriarch.
Periyar's ideologies insist that there should not be any inequality in society. In Pariyar's words, the principles of the Self-Respect Movement were laid out in these six points in the Kudiarasu daily:
- No superiority or inferiority among human beings.
- Wealth and land must be shared equally by all.
- Equality between men and women in all spheres.
- A society free of caste, religion, Varna, god, and nation-based divisions.
- The fruits of labour must be shared equally by all.
- Freedom for every individual to think, feel, and live without subjugation.
"These principles are universal. They belong to all peoples, in all nations. That is why we refer to Periyar’s philosophy as a global philosophy.
Such progressive philosophies—more than a hundred years ago, and that too in a land filled with traditions and superstitions—were spoken of and used to awaken the people by Thanthai Periyar!" Stalin said.
"He did not establish the Self-Respect Movement in a straightforward manner. He travelled all over the world. He experienced how the world was and told it to Tamil Nadu! Tamil Nadu too held its head high! That is why he is Thanthai Periyar!" The CM explained.
Stalin recalled how Periyar roared at a meeting here in Barnsley, a town in South Yorkshire. Periyar addressed the gathering of tens of thousands of workers. "Many of those who attended that meeting belonged to the Labour Party. At that time, India was under British rule. But without worrying about that, he openly accused them, saying: 'Here you claim to run a worker-friendly government. But in India, you run a government against the workers.'"
That courage is Periyar. That is why, across time, forever, he is remembered as Periyar by all. Even if many hundreds of years pass, Periyar will continue to be remembered and honoured! Stalin proclaimed.
He said Periyar did not sow atheism but rationalism. He quoted Periyar as syaing: “Even if I myself say something, accept it only if it agrees with your intellect—if not, leave it.”
"He said that one should not blindly accept mere belief, but must question everything. One must find answers for everything. One must approach everything logically. It was this scientific thinking that he spread; it was this scientific outlook that he sowed," Stalin explained.
