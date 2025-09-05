At Oxford, Stalin Unveils Periyar's Portrait, Says Rationalism Light Shining Globally

ETV Bharat / bharat

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a portrait of the founder of Self-Respect Movement Periyar installed at a hall in Oxford University, London, on Thursday local time. The event was arranged to mark the centenary of the movement which was founded in 1925.

He asserted that the light of rationalism propagated by Periyar has spread beyond borders and has become a global phenomenon, adding that he was standing before the gathering as the (electoral) political heir and grandson of the Dravidian icon.

The Chief Minister is on a state tour to Germany and England, to attract business investments.

As part of this, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is in London, attended the Self-Respect Movement's centenary conference.

He said the whole world needs Periyar. "I am proud to say that I am his ideological successor. I have seen Periyar many times. When he attended a wedding at our home, I had the honour of serving him food with my own hands."

I stand here with the pride of being the grandson of Periyar and unveiling his portrait, he said.

Periyar is the one who gave self-respect to a Community and made it progress. Self-respect was Periyar's favourite word. If there is one thing in the world that is worth giving your life for, it can only be self-respect. Periyar was the one who emphasized this and impressed it on the minds of the Tamil people, Stalin noted.

"Thanthai Periyar was born in Tamil Nadu, and he spoke in Tamil, but his thoughts transcended boundaries. His philosophy was not confined to a land, a language, or a people. It was for humanity. That is what Periyarism is about," he said.

If someone asks who Periyar is, we can introduce him in many dimensions such as self-respect, rationality, equality, self-growth, women's progress, social progress, scientific approach, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) patriarch.