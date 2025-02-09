ETV Bharat / bharat

At Maha Kumbh, Raj Cabinet Approves Funds For Renovation Of Temples, Increasing Stipend Of Priests

The Rajasthan Cabinet approved an increase in the honorarium for part-time priests in temples from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 per month.

An image of Maha Kumbh taken by NASA astronaut Don Petit. (Courtesy: @astro_Pettit)
By PTI

Published : Feb 9, 2025, 7:53 AM IST

Mahakumbhnagar/Jaipur: The Rajasthan Cabinet on Saturday decided to allocate Rs 101 crore for the renovation of temples under state control and raise the honorarium given to their part-time priests, according to a government release.

These were among a slew of decisions related to the Devasthan Department taken at the meeting held in Prayagraj after Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, ministers along with state MLAs took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh.

It was decided to double the funds to Rs 3,000 per month for service, worship, bhog, prasad, festival, dress, water and light, security operation system, etc in 390 temples under the direct charge category of the Devasthan Department and 203 temples under the self-dependent category, according to the statement.

Approval was given to increase the honorarium given to part-time priests working in such temples from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 per month.

Also, Rs 101 crore will be given for renovation, repair and development works of sic temples under the government's direct charge managed and controlled by the Devasthan Department and 26 temples in the self-dependent category.

The actual number of temples under the department located outside the state will be surveyed and they will be listed. An amount of Rs 25 crore will be given for the renovation of such dilapidated temples.

TAGGED:

