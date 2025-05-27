At Just 4, This Hubballi Boy Cycles 11.18 Km In 39 Mins, Enters India Book Of Records

Hubballi: Karnataka's Hubbali-based Sushwin, aged 4 years and 8 months, has made it to the India Book of Records by cycling 11.18 kilometres in less than 40 minutes.

The boy created the record on April 5 by starting from Sattur Ashraya Colony at 6.40 am am to Unakal Cross at 7.19 am. Thus in just 39 minutes and 24 seconds he managed to cover over 11 kilometres.

Sushwin's parents, Vinayak and Sushma Halapeti from Indraprastha Nagar in Hubballi are overjoyed at their son's achievement.

"Our son has been practising every morning for the past six months. Initially, he tried to practice on the Ring Road but it didn't go well. So, he started cycling on the Hubballi-Dharwad Road. At the beginning, he struggle hard to cover the long distance and sometimes he would break down in tears. As the days passed, he mastered cycling, finally bagging this achievement," parents said.

Sushwin breaks Tamil Nadu boy's record:

Sushwin has broken the record of the boy from Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi, Aadhav Ashok Kumar, who covered 10.3 km in 39.44 minutes on May 5, 2023. Aadhav, aged 5 years and 3 months, had started cycling at 6.41 am near the bypass bridge of National Highway 19 in Kallakurichi and concluded at 7.20 am.

Parents overjoyed:

Sushwin's father Vinayak Halapeti told ETV Bharat, "My son practised for two hours every day. I am very happy about his achievement and am hopeful that he will have more such achievements in the future. He has also been selected for the national-level skating competition in Goa."

Sushma, Sushwin's mother said, "At first we stopped him from his cycling expeditions. We were worried that covering long distance on bicycle may cause heart problems for children. So, we consulted a doctor, who told us that cycling will not pose any health issue. I am very happy that my son has achieved this feat at such a young age."

Sushwin loves skating

Sushwin's entry into cycling was unexpected. His father, a skating coach, wanted his son to excel in skating and has been training him for four years. He trains many school children, including those from Sanskar School in Hubballi.

He used to train his son on the roof of his house but, since his wife was pregnant, the noise of the skates disturbed her. Thus, he stopped skating and focused on cycling. Sushwin was selected at both the district and state levels in skating. However, due to age restriction at the state level, he could not participate.

Every day, Sushwin and his father would set a time and cycle in the area around Anandnagar, increasing the distance regularly.