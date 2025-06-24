At CZC Meet, Amit Shah Urges Member States To Eradicate Malnutrition And Reduce School Dropouts To Zero

Varanasi: Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and asked all member states of the Zonal Council to ensure eradication of child malnutrition, reduce the dropout ratio to zero, and strengthen the cooperative sector.
During the CZC meeting attended by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, and senior ministers and officials of the member states, HM Shah moved a resolution to commend the strong willpower of PM Narendra Modi and the valour of the Indian Armed Forces, which was unanimously approved by the Council.
Addressing the meeting, Amit Shah said, "The member states of the Central Zonal Council have a crucial role to play in achieving Prime Minister Modi’s goal of building a developed India by 2047. The CZC is the only zonal council where no issue or dispute exist between member states, and this is a significant achievement."
"Compared to 2004-14, approximately 83% of the issues discussed in regional council meetings between 2014-25 have been resolved, which is encouraging," Shah highlighted.
Tuesday's CZC meeting discussed as many as 19 key issues, including several matters of national importance. These included the implementation of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) for the speedy investigation and prompt disposal of rape cases against women and children, provision of brick-and-mortar banking facilities within the designated radius of every village, and implementation of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112), among other key issues. In the meeting, the Home Minister said that all states of the Zonal Council should ensure the eradication of child malnutrition, bring the dropout ratio down to zero, and strengthen the cooperative sector.
The Union Home Minister also urged the member states to increase the revenue of Gram Panchayats and formulate rules for this purpose. "Enhancing the revenue of Panchayats would make India's three-tier democratic Panchayati Raj system more effective," he stated.
