At All-party Meeting Over Bangladesh Unrest, Rahul Gandhi's Pakistan Question To External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

Updated : Aug 6, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

Sources told ETV Bharat that at the all-party meeting over the Bangladesh unrest, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi asked External Affairs Minister whether there was a foreign hand specifically Pakistan in the Bangladesh unrest and what was the government's short-term and long-term strategy in dealing with the developing situation in the neighbouring country following Sheikh Hasina's ouster.

New Delhi: Day after the Bangladesh Army announced an interim government following Sheikh Hasina's ouster as the countrys' Prime Minister, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the all-party meeting whether there was any external or foreign power specifically Pakistan involved in the neighbouring country's political crisis.

Sources told ETV Bharat that Gandhi asked the External Affairs Minister whether Pakistan was involved in the dramatic turn of events in Pakistan to which the minister said that the government was investigating the angle. Sources also said that Gandhi asked the External Affairs what was the government's short-term and long-term strategy in view of the power shift in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina's ouster on Monday. To this, the Minister said that the Government Of India was monitoring the situation which was still developing.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi suggested that there should be a "medium and long-term strategy" in dealing with the emerging situation in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina's ouster. Jaishankar, as per sources, said that the situation is "fluid and developing right now". "A Pakistani general had changed his DP profile to support the uproar. There were 20,000 Indians there, most of whom were students, out of which 8,000 students returned after the advisory. We want to give Sheikh Hasina some time and space to decide what she wants," the centre said, according to sources. Jaishankar said there was no cause for concern on the border right now, and the Indian government was in touch with the Bangladesh Army.

