Astronauts, Diaspora Join Flag Hoisting To Celebrate India’s 79th Independence Day In Houston

Houston: India’s 79th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at the Consulate General of India in Houston on Friday, with a large turnout from the Indian diaspora in the early hours, despite it being a workday.

Consul General D. C. Manjunath hoisted the national flag and read out the President of India’s address, emphasising India’s unity, resilience, and progress. The celebrations also featured an exhibition on the history of the Tiranga as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, encouraging Indians to honour the national flag in their homes.

The event was graced by India’s astronauts, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla—who recently returned from a space mission—and Group Captain Prashanth Nair, along with Ajay Singh, Press Secretary to the President of India, and Indian American Dr. Renu Khator, President of the University of Houston.

The astronauts, warmly welcomed by the gathering, took pictures and selfies with members of the diaspora, creating memorable moments for the community.