Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Meets President Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here and shared his experiences in space, her office said. Shukla is the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS). He, along with other fellow astronauts, returned to Earth last month after his 20-day space sojourn as part of Axiom Mission 4.

Group Captain Shukla, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair and Group Captain Punyashlok Biswal, along with Chairman, ISRO and Secretary, Department of Space, V Narayanan and Director, Human Space Flight Centre, Dinesh Kumar Singh, called on Murmu, the President's office said in a post on X.

He shared his experiences in space with the President, it said. "The President extended her best wishes to the entire team for future endeavours, especially for the Gaganyaan Mission," the post read.

