Horoscope: Virgo's Day Calls For Caution in Money Matters | Read Astrological Predictions for September 12

Astrological predictions for September 12, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Luck is unfortunately not with you on the personal front. Therefore, you need to keep your anger under control in order to maintain peace with your beloved. Music will help you stay cool and relax. Today you will be able to complete many of your tasks as you will be in a good mood and health. Towards the second half of the day, you may consider starting a new venture, perhaps your own business. If you are already in business, you might try to spread your wings. You may make new progress on the career front. Your suggestions will be welcomed.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. You have to handle relationships carefully as you may experience differences with your partner and it might lead to disagreement. Healthwise also the day is not in your favour. You might not be able to complete the tasks on hand. You may feel tired easily. On the monetary front, this day will be auspicious. The dark clouds will begin to clear out and by evening you shall have a lot of clarity in your mind about generating more money. You may have to stick to your responsibilities as you can't sideline serious matters just because you are not in the mood.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. On the personal front, you may have to handle issues related to loyalty with utmost care. Ensuring a long-term relationship will be your priority. Things will remain good since you will trust your partner and give him/her the freedom he/she deserves. You might play the role of a 'philosopher' today as you might solve the problems of other people and guide them on the right track. You shall maintain a fine balance and will not get disturbed as planetary positions are gradually improving. Overall, today is going to be just okay on the financial front.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. You may have to be patient about matters related to your personal life as a few things happen only in due time. You will surely enjoy it when the good time comes to you. It seems that it is not that good a day for you from the health point of view either. The planetary transits are hard for you today. Your resistance against the odds will be very low. Thus, take care in this regard. Dealing with your financial problems all alone will be a very challenging task today. You will go the extra mile to get the desired dividends.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. Today you may play the role of a love guru where you would like to ignite passion in your mate differently. You won’t be bossy but you are likely to nurture your loved one and express your love in a creative manner and the results will be encouraging. You may also feel very energetic today. No complications regarding health are foreseen. You should do exercise to remain healthy. During two contrasting halves on the financial front today, the first half of the day will favour you, while in the second half, there will hardly be any planetary support coming your way.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. You are likely to have a comfortable day on the personal front today. Therefore, you should keep all your worries aside. It’s time to go out on a date and spend a wonderful time with your loved one. You might make it an unforgettable day. The day is not in favour of those things which require more physical energy. You might need to put your mind at rest work-wise. Going slow with the acquisition of money would be a good idea rather than making quick decisions. In haste, you may probably end up committing mistakes that can affect your finances for a longer time.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. Personal life seems to be steady. If your partner has not had a good day, ensure that you don't be angry. You should not let the disagreement come to your mind. The best you can do is to help your partner calm down. You will be in good health. Enthusiasm will flow the whole day. On the whole, you will remain enthusiastic the entire day in terms of your health. You need to take things lightly, as you are not going to run out of money anytime soon. Just relax and have confidence in yourself. The trick is to keep your expectations low.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Thursday Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. A hassle-free day is on the cards. You need to make sure that your personal relationship won’t go bitter. You should fill the heart of your partner with sweet words. In a nutshell, you need to think twice before you speak. Also, you should not waste your time in some of the fruitless pursuits. You should avoid arguments or else your relations with others might be at risk. You need to remain calm. To keep working hard is your responsibility, irrespective of the rewards you get. Financially, the day is not negative as in the first half of the day, there will be good earnings.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. Stay stern, as it might be necessary to exercise your grit to get the desired results today. Your presence may be dominating at the workplace, but your subordinates will find your manner pleasing as you hold them in awe of you. Do not get carried away by your success or the tables may turn. It is an encouraging day on the personal front and you can expect a gift from your partner.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. You will prioritise your needs, and the most critical would be the need to manage finances to save for the future. Also, the company you choose to keep will reflect the kind of person you are. So, beware of whom you befriend. You may have the let-go attitude today. This will help you keep your emotional high tides in control. This is an ideal time to invest money in some spiritual course.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. Do you wish to have a new car or any other property? Make the bookings today, as it is a favourable day to make such purchases. You will prioritise your needs and consider available finances so that you can have your dream car or house. You need to think seriously about your relationship. On the whole, it's a good day from a health point of view. Achieving your goal will be the prime focus today

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. A good day for those looking for romantic liaisons. You will seek the company of your sweetheart to fight feelings of solitude and boredom today. Those who are single ought to strike gold, considering how lady luck will be grinning at the efforts you make to win over your love. Ensure that your busy schedule does not let you sideline your love life. Moreover, you are likely to be more focused on your targets today.