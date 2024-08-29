Horoscope: Libras May Experience One Of Best Days Today| Read Astrological Predictions For Aug 29

Astrological predictions for August 29, 2024

Aries August 29, 2024: Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Having meaningful conversations with your beloved will take your relationship to a more crucial and deeper level. Managing your emotional conditions will help you find your inner balance and tranquillity. Today, you are most likely to maintain your focus on planning, rather than action, which in a way is good because you will hardly have time to think about spending money on anything. You will be able to crack some crucial codes and finish many unachievable tasks easily.

Taurus August 29, 2024: Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. You may feel confused about your financial future and may start speculating on various aspects related to your income. The day is not in favour of speculative thinking, just be practical. Your conversational abilities will gain prominence today. You might reschedule recent activities. You will be able to put across your ideas in a way that they are readily accepted. You will be very polite to your co-workers but very active in your work.

Gemini August 29, 2024: Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Your expert moves will whip up unbridled passion in your loved one. The evening will see you enjoying a candlelit dinner with your partner. You might read out some wonderful quotes from a romantic novel. This is an ideal time to make your writing or speech a source of earning. Your get-up-and-go attitude will see you juggle more than one task today. Multitasking might not be a worthy experience today.

Cancer August 29, 2024: Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. In love, be gentle and compromising. Your smooth interaction with your sweetheart will make you happier. You will be able to lead a peaceful life. You may be required to spend a lot on random items. There are more chances of spending money and fewer chances of earning a good sum. Ironically, you will feel good about your spending. You will be able to crack many complex issues in the meeting room. Decision-making will come smoothly to you.

Leo August 29, 2024: Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Today, you are in a fresh and spirited outlook. Your outlook will be admired by your sweetheart. Even if you wish to take a personal loan from a friend, be frank and open enough to show your cards. You do have stars in your favour for the needful. However, you may encounter some complex problems at work today. Never retreat, never give up. Your patience and concentration level are being tested. You might overcome this challenging situation.

Virgo August 29, 2024: Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. As there are chances that you may have a brush with conflicts, it would help to choose your words carefully, even with your loved one. Today you will have to maintain a very good rapport with your friends, colleagues, business associates and bosses. Everyone with whom you are related via your work – can benefit you in a big way. The only thoughts that will occupy you are career and matters related to your profession.

Libra August 29, 2024: Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Romantic thoughts will rule your mind tonight. A beautiful atmosphere, soft music, delicious cuisine, and spending time with your sweetheart will boost your mood. You may experience one of the best days today as it’s in your hands to say whatever is right in terms of salary. If not a pay hike, then a sense of satisfaction arising from a secure job will keep you smiling. You will therefore take a break from your hectic schedule and spend quality time with family.

Scorpio August 29, 2024: Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. You might be eager to take your current relationship to the next level. Your commitment to your sweetheart is the key to keeping the relationship going. Think more positively about money and see the light at the end of the tunnel. Be prepared for a bad time at the office today. Avoid delays in pending works at every cost. Dedication, commitment and patience are some criteria to achieve positive results.

Sagittarius August 29, 2024: Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. This is an ideal time to build social or professional contacts and create opportunities to earn through those contacts in the future. Today's quite a challenge for you. A hectic schedule awaits you though you're feeling drowsy and lethargic. Your confidence level seems to be down and may not fetch good results. You should not start anything new in the office today. Postpone fresh projects for another day.

Capricorn August 29, 2024: Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. The saying, 'Love is blind' is good only for ubiquitous quotation books, not for real life. You are advised to exercise caution in your personal life. You will have to work hard to collect money today. The workplace competition is also likely going to be tough today! Avoid getting confrontational as it might hamper your work. Be diplomatic and focus on the things you are committed to. You will require the help of some energy boosters.

Aquarius August 29, 2024: Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Avoid controversial topics when spending time with your beloved. It's a good day to invest money in commodities or the stock market. You will study the market well but too much studying and overthinking may confuse you. Thus, depend more on your instincts. Pending work and the flow of responsibilities will cause stress. Daily routines, deadlines or targets will be challenging. Meetings, workshops, presentations or discussions would keep your tension at bay.

Pisces August 29, 2024: Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Today you will be working hard for your financial progress, but in your way and without any guidance. Besides, you will remain confused about buying a property or vehicle. You will be working on your priorities today. You would like to be engaged in meetings, workshops, presentations or discussions. All this planning and going about finishing tasks will tire you as evening comes and you'd want nothing better than to chill out with your delightful partner!