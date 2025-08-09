Asthi Kalash Bank: A Safe Custody For Unclaimed Ashes At Burning Ghats In UP

Kanpur: A unique initiative, started in 2014, is fast expanding to address the problem of unclaimed ashes at burning ghats. The Yug Dadhichi Dehdaan Abhiyan is an initiative that is working towards setting up Asthi Kalash Bank (Bank for mortal remains) at Kanpur’s Bhairav Ghat's electric crematorium.

It provides safe custody for the ashes of individuals whose relatives haven't returned to collect them after the cremation of their near and dear ones.

At present, there are three such Asthi Kalas banks across Kanpur, capable of storing up to 250 urns.

The initiative was founded by Manoj Sengar in 2014. Sengar said that in these urns the ashes of such persons are kept, which no one comes to collect for a certain time.

Sengar's plans extend beyond just the safekeeping of the mortal remains. His objective is to raise public awareness about the benefits of electric crematoriums, highlighting their environmental advantages compared to the traditional burning ghats where wood is used to burn bodies and often pose challenges for grieving families.

The Yug Dadhichi Dehdaan Abhiyan initiative has plans to expand the Asthi Kalash Banks to other cities like Prayagraj, Etawah, Auraiya, and Jalaun. The banks are to be located near electric crematoriums in collaboration with local district administrations.

Sengar said that now Asthi Kalash Banks will be built in other cities, and for this, talks have been held with the top officials of the district administration in the respective districts. He wants to set up such banks in all districts in Uttar Pradesh.

The Asthi Kalash Banks offer a bank locker-like facility, providing families with keys and an urn to keep the ashes of their loved ones and all these facilities without any fees. In the Hindu religion, the custom is to honour the dead through worship during the month of Sawan and pujas to be offered on the Ganga river banks during Pitru Paksha(a time to pay tributes to the ancestors).