Assessment Of Crop Losses Through Satellite Remote Sensing: Union Minister Ramnath Thakur

New Delhi: The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has carried out pilot studies for timely and transparent yield estimation under PMFBY using technology including satellite remote sensing data by engaging various government and private agencies through Mahalanobis National Crop Forecast Centre (MNCFC).

Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Ramnath Thakur told Lok Sabha on Tuesday that based on the findings of these pilots and after discussions with stakeholders and technical consultations, Yield Estimation System Based on Technology (YES-TECH) has been introduced for paddy and wheat crops from Kharif 2023.

"The government has implemented technology-based yield estimation in combination with conventional Crop Cutting Experiments (CCEs) based yield estimation for improving crop loss assessment and achieving timely insurance claims payout for farmers. Under this initiative 30 per cent weightage to yield estimation has mandatorily been assigned to YES-TECH derived yield," the Minister informed.

"In Kharif 2023, all implementing States have successfully completed claims calculation and payout using YES-TECH and no dispute has been reported from any of the stakeholders, thereby, increasing transparency and efficiency in the system," he added.

PMFBY is mainly implemented on 'Area Approach’ basis and comprehensive risk coverage for crops of farmers against all non-preventable natural risks from pre-sowing to post-harvest stages of the crops at a very minimum premium for the farmers is provided under the scheme. However, losses due to localised risks of hailstorm, landslide, inundation, cloud burst & natural fire and post-harvest losses due to cyclone, cyclonic/unseasonal rains & hailstorms are calculated on individual insured farm basis, Thakur said.

Further, crop damage to crops to non-procurement by agencies or delay in procurement by them is not covered under PMFBY, he said.

"The review, revisions, rationalisation and improvements in the crop insurance schemes are a continuous process and decisions on suggestion/ representations/ recommendations of the stakeholders/studies are taken from time to time. Based on the experience gained, views of various stakeholders and with a view to ensure better transparency, accountability, timely payment of claims to the farmers and to make the scheme more farmer-friendly, the government has periodically revised the Operational Guidelines of the PMFBY comprehensively to ensure that the eligible benefits under the scheme reach the farmers timely and transparent," the minister added.