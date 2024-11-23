Assembly Polls 2024 | Will Rahul Narvekar Retain The Colaba Seat In Mumbai?

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar is seeking reelection from the elite Colaba Assembly seat in south Mumbai popularly known as SoBo.

The area comprises Colaba and Cuffe Parade, two of the most upscale localities in Mumbai. But it also has a local Koli community. Narvekar is pitted against Heera Devasi from the Congress and it is a straight fight between the two national parties. Colaba Assembly seat is the place which houses the Mantralaya, the state secretariat and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Narvekar is banking on the work done by him and the Eknath Shinde government in the past two and half years. Narvekar also was in the headlines when he gave a verdict on the MLAs, who switched over to Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, who caused a vertical split in Shiv Sena and the NCP respectively.

While Narvekar looks almost certain, Heera Devasi if gets elected, would be one of the major upsets in the state.

During his term as a Speaker, Rahul Narvekar will be remembered for giving pro verdicts for the NCP and the Shiv Sena MLAs, who rebelled against the party and joined the Eknath Shinde-led government. He has maintained in the past that he went by the Indian Constitution.

If the Mahayuti is elected, Narvekar could get a plum position.