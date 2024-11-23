Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Will Manish Anand spoil Siddharth Shirole's party in Shivaji Nagar seat?

Pune: Manish Anand, a former Khadki Cantonment Board Vice President (VP) rebelled against his party Congress, and stood as an independent candidate from Shivaji Nagar constituency in Pune city.

Incumbent BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole, son of former Pune MP Anil Shirole, who owns a hotel chain, is seeking a reelection as the saffron party reposed faith in him and gave him a ticket. The contest is however triangular as the Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded Datta Bahirat.

The constituency has a mix of voters from middle class to rich voters and comprises areas like Shivaji Nagar, Wakdewadi, Khadki, Pune University, and Bhosale Nagar.

Manish Anand has done considerable work in Khadki and is also associated with hockey. Anand is also close to hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay, who hails from the Khadki area, a Cantonment, with a large presence of Army institutions, including the CAFVD (Central Armed Forces Vehicular Depot).

Shirole on the other hand is banking on the work he has done for the last five years and projecting the achievements of the Eknath Shinde government and the promises given by the Mahayuti. If Manish Anand wins by any margin, it will be one of the key upsets in Maharashtra. Wait for November 23, the counting day.