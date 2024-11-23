Assembly Polls 2024 | Will Dhananjay Munde Be Once Again King In Parli Assembly Seat?

Beed: A key constituency in focus is the Parli Assembly seat in the Beed district of Maharashtra as Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, a senior NCP leader, is seeking a reelection.

Dhananjay Munde is the nephew of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Union Minister late Gopinath Munde, who was a BJP stalwart and had considerable hold over the tribal community and particularly the Marathwada region.

Dhananjay after Ajit Pawar deserted his uncle Sharad Pawar decided to go with the NCP.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Dhananjay won on an undivided NCP ticket. This time, Dhananjay is facing Rajasaheb Deshmukh, who has been fielded by the NCP (SP).

Though Dhananjay has the full support of the BJP and the Shiv Sena and of his cousin Pankaja Munde, a Maharashtra Legislative Council member, the issue of reservation to Marathas is important and could be a huddle for Dhananjay.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has appealed to the people from the community to vote wisely and hence if the Maratha community decides to go against the Mahayuti, the road for Dhananjay would be difficult. Dhananjay Munde's faith will be known only on November 23.

This time Dhananjay's cousins Pankaja Munde and Pritam Munde also extensively campaigned for him.