Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Will Congress Once Again Breach BJP Bastion Kasba Peth?

Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar is seeking a re-election from Kasba Peth seat, traditionally a BJP bastion.

File photo of Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Pune: The Kasba Peth constituency in Pune, which comprises of the old Peth areas in the city like Sadashiv, Narayan, Shaniwar, Shukrawar and Kasba, was a bastion of the BJP untill Congress nominee Ravindra Dhangekar won the by-poll held following the demise of MLA Mukta Tilak.

The Congress has once again fielded Dhangekar, the sitting MLA, who had switched over to the grand old party, from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.
Dhangekar, who has a mass break, was able to break the citadel of the BJP in the by-poll and the Congress high command reposed faith in him.

He is pitted against Hemant Narayan Rasne of the BJP, who is banking on the traditional BJP vote-bank and the legacy of former Maharashtra minister and BJP MP from Pune Girish Bapat.

This time however the battle is neither easy for Dhangekar nor for Rasne as the Maharashtra Navn Sena has entered the fray and fielded Ganesh Bhokre.
Also, Congress leader Kamal Vyaware travelled from the party and contested the elections as an independent. So the road won't be easy for Dhangekar in a BJP bastion, particularly after the rebel by Kamal Vyaware, who is known as Kamal Tai. Who represents Kasba Peth in the Legislative Assembly will be known only on November 23.

KASBA PETH SEATRAVINDRA DHANGEKARHEMANT RASNEKAMAL VYAWAREMAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY POLLS 2024

