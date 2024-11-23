Assembly Election 2024 | Will Prithviraj Chavan Be The King Of Karad South Seat Once Again?

Satara: One of the key constituencies in Maharashtra is the Karad South from where senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Minister Prithviraj Chavan is seeking a re-election.

Prithviraj, also a former Union Minister during the rule of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), is facing the challenge from Dr Atulbaba Suresh Bhosale, who has been fielded by the BJP.

Prithviraj, who is fondly known as 'Baba' in political circles, is banking on the failures of the Mahayuti government. The seat also comes under the sugar belt in western Maharashtra and it is the farmers and the members of the co-operative sector, that will decide the fate of the former Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Prithviraj extensively campaigned in the Assembly polls and if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comes to power, then he may get a good position in the Cabinet. He is also close to the Congress high command, especially senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Prithiviraj is known for his effective governance and was praised by is rival NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar said that Prithviraj was the best Chief Minister he worked with.

Known for his politeness, he also a tech savvy politician and he fought the polls following the directives of the party high command.