Assembly Election 2024 | Will Jayant Patil retain the Islampur Assembly seat?

Sangli: One of the Chief Ministerial candidates if the Maha Vikas Aghadi wins if NCP (SP) Maharashtra president Jayant Rajaram Patil.

Jayant Rajaram Patil, who is currently the MLA from Islampur constituency in Sangli district, is seeking re-election. This time he is however contesting the polls on an NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket.

There is a straight contest between Jayant Rajaram Patil and Nishikant Prakash Bhosale-Patil. To make the contest interesting, there are two more Jayant Patil's in the fray, who are contesting as independents. Co-incidentally, one of Jayant Rajaram Patil and the other is Jayant Ramchandra Patil. However, the NCP (SP) leader has a strong mass support and in all certainty could retain the seat.

He is a key player in the MVA and is considered close to former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Union Minister Sharad Pawar. The constituency comes under the sugar belt and so the sugar farmers and the members of the co-operative sector will decide the fate of Jayant Patil.

Jayant Patil also has an extensive knowledge about the co-operative sector in western Maharashtra and holds controls over the sugar factories in the area. He is considered extremely close to Sharad Pawar and did not desert the leader when Ajit Pawar caused a vertical split in the party.