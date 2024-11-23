ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2024 | Will Jayant Patil retain the Islampur Assembly seat?

Senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil is seeking a re-election from Islampur Assembly seat in Maharashtra.

Will Jayant Patil retain the Islampur Assembly seat?
File photo of Jayant Patil (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 46 minutes ago

Sangli: One of the Chief Ministerial candidates if the Maha Vikas Aghadi wins if NCP (SP) Maharashtra president Jayant Rajaram Patil.
Jayant Rajaram Patil, who is currently the MLA from Islampur constituency in Sangli district, is seeking re-election. This time he is however contesting the polls on an NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket.

There is a straight contest between Jayant Rajaram Patil and Nishikant Prakash Bhosale-Patil. To make the contest interesting, there are two more Jayant Patil's in the fray, who are contesting as independents. Co-incidentally, one of Jayant Rajaram Patil and the other is Jayant Ramchandra Patil. However, the NCP (SP) leader has a strong mass support and in all certainty could retain the seat.

He is a key player in the MVA and is considered close to former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Union Minister Sharad Pawar. The constituency comes under the sugar belt and so the sugar farmers and the members of the co-operative sector will decide the fate of Jayant Patil.

Jayant Patil also has an extensive knowledge about the co-operative sector in western Maharashtra and holds controls over the sugar factories in the area. He is considered extremely close to Sharad Pawar and did not desert the leader when Ajit Pawar caused a vertical split in the party.

Sangli: One of the Chief Ministerial candidates if the Maha Vikas Aghadi wins if NCP (SP) Maharashtra president Jayant Rajaram Patil.
Jayant Rajaram Patil, who is currently the MLA from Islampur constituency in Sangli district, is seeking re-election. This time he is however contesting the polls on an NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket.

There is a straight contest between Jayant Rajaram Patil and Nishikant Prakash Bhosale-Patil. To make the contest interesting, there are two more Jayant Patil's in the fray, who are contesting as independents. Co-incidentally, one of Jayant Rajaram Patil and the other is Jayant Ramchandra Patil. However, the NCP (SP) leader has a strong mass support and in all certainty could retain the seat.

He is a key player in the MVA and is considered close to former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Union Minister Sharad Pawar. The constituency comes under the sugar belt and so the sugar farmers and the members of the co-operative sector will decide the fate of Jayant Patil.

Jayant Patil also has an extensive knowledge about the co-operative sector in western Maharashtra and holds controls over the sugar factories in the area. He is considered extremely close to Sharad Pawar and did not desert the leader when Ajit Pawar caused a vertical split in the party.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAYANT PATILMAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY POLLS 2024NCP SPSHARAD PAWARASSEMBLY ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.