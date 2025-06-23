ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Bypoll Results 2025: Congress, AAP Score Key Wins; BJP, TMC Hold Strong In Respective Bastions

AAP workers shout slogans and celebrate after Gopal Italiya's victory over BJP in the Visavadar Assembly by-election ( PTI )

Hyderabad: In the high-stakes round of assembly bypolls in five states across India, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered key victories while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) managed to retain their strongholds, reflecting a mixed political mood.

The bypolls in the five constituencies were held on June 19, while the counting of votes took place today.

Congress Wins Nilambur Seat

In Kerala, the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has weakened the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) by winning the Nilambur assembly seat. Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath, son of the late veteran leader Aryadan Muhammed, defeated CPI(M) candidate M Swaraj by 11,077 votes.

This seat is part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. The by-election came about due to the resignation of CPI(M)-backed independent MLA PV Anwar, who also ran in the bypoll but ended up third. The Nilambur constituency witnessed 75.87 per cent voter turnout.

It is the fourth byelection defeat for the Marxist party-led Left Democratic Front during the ongoing tenure of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. The LDF earlier lost in Puthuppally, Palakkad and Thrikkakara Assembly segments. The ruling CPI(M) said it accepted the people's ruling.

Significantly, it is the first time the LDF has lost a seat held by it to its political rivals.

BJP Retains Kadi Seat

In Gujarat, the ruling BJP retained the Kadi seat with Rajendrakumar Chavda defeating Congress' Ramesh Chavda by a margin of 39,452 votes. The by-election was held subsequently after the demise of BJP MLA Karshan Solanki. Rajendra polled 99,742 votes, while Ramesh managed 60,290 votes. AAP's Jagdish Chavda trailed far behind with 3,090 votes. The voter turnout was 56.89 per cent.

AAP Wins Visavadar Seat

AAP marked quite a breakthrough in the Visavadar constituency of Gujarat. Gopal Italia, formerly AAP Gujarat president, defeated BJP's Kirit Patel by over 17,000 votes in a triangular contest also featuring Congress. Gopal Italia secured 75,942 votes, while Kirit Patel secured 58,388 votes. The Congress's Nitin Ranpariya got only 5,501 votes.

Despite its near-total dominance in the state, the BJP has not won the Visavadar seat since 2007. The seat fell vacant in December 2023 after the then AAP legislator Bhupendra Bhayani resigned and joined the ruling BJP. And hence, a by-election was held.

AAP Keeps Ludhiana West Seat With Itself