Assembly Bypoll Results 2025: Congress, AAP Score Key Wins; BJP, TMC Hold Strong In Respective Bastions

Hyderabad: In the high-stakes round of assembly bypolls in five states across India, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered key victories while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) managed to retain their strongholds, reflecting a mixed political mood.
The bypolls in the five constituencies were held on June 19, while the counting of votes took place today.
Congress Wins Nilambur Seat
In Kerala, the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has weakened the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) by winning the Nilambur assembly seat. Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath, son of the late veteran leader Aryadan Muhammed, defeated CPI(M) candidate M Swaraj by 11,077 votes.
This seat is part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. The by-election came about due to the resignation of CPI(M)-backed independent MLA PV Anwar, who also ran in the bypoll but ended up third. The Nilambur constituency witnessed 75.87 per cent voter turnout.
It is the fourth byelection defeat for the Marxist party-led Left Democratic Front during the ongoing tenure of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. The LDF earlier lost in Puthuppally, Palakkad and Thrikkakara Assembly segments. The ruling CPI(M) said it accepted the people's ruling.
Significantly, it is the first time the LDF has lost a seat held by it to its political rivals.
BJP Retains Kadi Seat
In Gujarat, the ruling BJP retained the Kadi seat with Rajendrakumar Chavda defeating Congress' Ramesh Chavda by a margin of 39,452 votes. The by-election was held subsequently after the demise of BJP MLA Karshan Solanki. Rajendra polled 99,742 votes, while Ramesh managed 60,290 votes. AAP's Jagdish Chavda trailed far behind with 3,090 votes. The voter turnout was 56.89 per cent.
AAP Wins Visavadar Seat
AAP marked quite a breakthrough in the Visavadar constituency of Gujarat. Gopal Italia, formerly AAP Gujarat president, defeated BJP's Kirit Patel by over 17,000 votes in a triangular contest also featuring Congress. Gopal Italia secured 75,942 votes, while Kirit Patel secured 58,388 votes. The Congress's Nitin Ranpariya got only 5,501 votes.
Despite its near-total dominance in the state, the BJP has not won the Visavadar seat since 2007. The seat fell vacant in December 2023 after the then AAP legislator Bhupendra Bhayani resigned and joined the ruling BJP. And hence, a by-election was held.
AAP Keeps Ludhiana West Seat With Itself
Punjab also saw AAP consolidating its position, with AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora winning the Ludhiana West Assembly seat by over 10,000 votes against Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The by-poll in Ludhiana took place after the death of AAP MLA Gurpereet Bassi Gogi. The seat saw a four-cornered contest involving the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as well. The voter turnout was 51.33 per cent.
TMC Retains Kaliganj seat
Alifa Ahmed of Trinamool Congress won the Kaliganj seat in West Bengal by defeating the BJP's Ashish Ghosh by over 5,000 votes. Elections were held here following the demise of TMC legislator Nasiruddin Ahmed. The contest also featured a Congress candidate supported by the Left Front, but TMC maintained its dominance in the region. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 69.85 per cent.
Alifa, a 38-year-old engineer who quit her corporate job at an IT firm in Kolkata to foray into politics, attributed her victory to "people's love" and thanked them for "reposing faith in Mamata Banerjee's development politics".
In a post on X, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said, "People of all religions, castes, races and walks of life in the area have blessed us immensely by exercising their right to vote in the by-elections to the Kaliganj Assembly constituency. I humbly express my gratitude to them.
"The main architects of this victory are 'Maa, Mati, and Manush'. My colleagues from Kaliganj have worked tirelessly for this...."
Arvind Kejriwal Thanks Voters
Thanking the voters for the wins, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal called the bypolls a "semi-final to 2027" and a clear sign that voters would reject both the BJP and the Congress. Gujarat and Punjab will face assembly elections in 2027.
"Both the parties, Congress and BJP, contested the elections together in both places. Both of them had the same objective - to defeat AAP. But people rejected both these parties in both the places," Kejriwal said in a post on X.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the result is a clear indication that the people of the state are "extremely happy" with the government's work. "We are working day and night with complete honesty and without any discrimination for the progress and prosperity of Punjab," he said.
Gujarat Congress Chief Resigns
Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil resigned from his post, taking moral responsibility for the defeat of the party's candidates in Kadi and Visavadar assembly constituencies.
