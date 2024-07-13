Assembly By-election Results: Opposition INDIA Bloc Triumphs NDA

Hyderabad: As counting of votes for by-elections to 13 assembly seats across seven states heads to the final leg, the opposition INDIA bloc registered a spectacular show with the constituent parties set to win 10 of the 13 seats.

According to the latest update by the Election Commission of India, the INDIA bloc constituent parties—the Congress, AAP, TMC and DMK had either won or were leading on 10 of the 13 seats while the BJP was leading on two seats with the JD (U) set to draw a blank.

Congress opened the account with a big win on the high stakes seat of Dehra in Himachal Pradesh where wife of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Kamlesh Thakur emerged victorious against BJP's Hoshyar Singh by over 9000 votes. While Thakur polled 32737 votes, her nearest rival Singh secured 23338 giving her a victory of 9399 votes.

Likewise, the AAP won the Jalandhar West seat in Punjab where party candidate Mohinder Bhagat won the assembly bypoll by defeating BJP's Sheetal Angural by margin of over 37,000 votes. Besides the Congress and AAP, the ruling TMC in West Bengal had also won two of the four assembly seats in the bypoll results when reports last came in. The TMC won the Raiganj and Bagda assembly bypolls while it was leading on Ranaghat Dakshin and Maniktala seats.