ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly By-Election Results 2024: INDIA Bloc Sweeps Polls; Wins 10 Of 13 Seats | As It Happened

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Counting of votes at a counting center in Nagpur, Maharashtra
Counting of votes at a counting center in Nagpur, Maharashtra (ANI)

INDIA bloc parties won 10 assembly seats, while the BJP clinched two and an Independent one, as votes were counted on Saturday for the by-elections held earlier this week on 13 seats in seven states. The bypolls were held on Wednesday in four seats in West Bengal, three in Himachal Pradesh, two in Uttarakhand, and one each in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu. The Congress, TMC, AAP and DMK are among the INDIA bloc parties that fielded candidates in the bypolls.

LIVE FEED

8:36 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Web Of 'Fear And Illusion' Woven By BJP Has Been Broken: Rahul Gandhi

As Congress hailed the assembly bypoll results in which the INDIA bloc parties won 10 out of 13 seats, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserted that it has become clear that the web of "fear and illusion" woven by the BJP has been broken. In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "The results of the by-elections held in 7 states have made it clear that the web of 'fear and illusion' woven by the BJP has been broken. Every class, including farmers, youth, labourers, businessmen and employees wants to completely destroy the dictatorship and establish the rule of justice."

The public is now completely standing with the INDIA bloc for the betterment of their lives and to protect the Constitution, he said. Reacting to the results, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that in the by-elections held on 13 seats in seven states, the people of the country have given their support to the INDIA bloc. Read More...

7:32 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Here Are The Final By-poll Results In All 13 Assembly Constituencies

  1. Jalandhar West (Punjab): Mohinder Bhagat (AAP) defeats BJP's Sheetal Angural by a margin of 37,325 votes.
  2. Vikravandi (TN): Anniyur Siva (DM) emerged victorious defeating NDA constituent Pattali Makkal Katchi's Ambumani C by a margin of 67,757 votes.
  3. Raiganj (WB): TMC candidate Krishna Kalyani defeated BJP's Manas Kumar Ghosh by a margin of 50,077 votes
  4. Ranaghat Dakshin (WB): TMC's Mukut Nami Adhikari defeated BJP's Manoj Kumar Biswas by 74,485 votes.
  5. Bagda (WB): TMC's Madhuparna Thakur defeated BJP's Binay Kumar Biswas by 74,251 votes.
  6. Maniktala (WB): Supti Pandey defeated BJP's Kalyan Choubey by 62,312 votes.
  7. Dehra (Himachal): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife and Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur defeated BJP's Hoshiyar Singh by a margin of 9,399 votes.
  8. Nalagarh (Himachal): Congress' Hardeep Singh Bawa won against BJP's K L Thakur by 25,618 votes.
  9. Hamirpur (Himachal): The BJP won the Hamirpur seat with its candidate Ashish Sharma polling 27,041 votes against Congress's Pushpinder Verma 25,470 votes.
  10. Manglaur (Uttarakhand): Congress's Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin won the seat for the fourth time edging out BJP's Kartar Singh Bhadana by a narrow margin of 422 votes.
  11. Badrinath (Uttarakhand): Congress' Lakhapat Butola, a relative newcomer who contested from an assembly seat for the first time in the bypoll, defeated former minister and MLA Rajendra Bhandari of the BJP whose resignation as an MLA just before the Lok Sabha polls had necessitated a bypoll to the seat. Butola defeated Bhandari by 5,224 votes.
  12. Amarwara (MP): BJP's Kamlesh Pratap Shah won the Amarwara assembly seat by a margin of 3,027 votes against Congress' Dheeran Sah Invati
  13. Rupauli (Bihar): Independent candidate Shankar Singh won the Rupauli seat, defeating his nearest rival -- JD(U)'s Kaladhar Prasad Mandal -- by a margin of 8,246 votes.
Final By-poll Results In All 13 Assembly Constituencies
Final By-poll Results In All 13 Assembly Constituencies (ECI Website)

7:12 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

West Bengal Bypoll Results: Won 3 Seats Held By BJP, Held Onto Our Own, Says Mamata Banerjee

As TMC won all the seats in the West Bengal Assembly bypoll, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that out of four segments, her party has won back three that were formerly held by the BJP and has retained one seat previously held by the TMC.

"Among the four seats, three were held by the BJP, both in the Lok Sabha and in the Vidhan Sabha. We have won all three and held on to our seat as well. That means four out of four. I express my gratitude to our people for this victory," Banerjee said speaking to reporters in Kolkata on Saturday after her visit to Mumbai. Thanking people for her party's victory the Trinamool supremo said, "Despite all conspiracy, on one hand the BJP and on the other hand the agencies, people have voted for us." Read More...

6:34 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

'Strong Message To The BJP': Congress Leader Pawan Khera On Assembly Bypoll Results

New Delhi: As opposition bloc INDIA swept the assembly bypolls by bagging 10 of the 13 seats across seven states, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the poll results were a "strong message to the BJP".

Addressing a presser in Delhi after the poll results, Khera said, "These by-elections which were held on 13 seats are very important. For the second time in one and a half months, the people of the country gave a strong message to the BJP. The message was very clear in the Lok Sabha elections... In Uttarakhand, we won both our seats, Badrinath and Manglaur. In Himachal Pradesh, Congress won 2 out of 3 seats...And if you assess all 13 seats in total, BJP got only 2..."

6:23 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

'BJP And Its 'Agency Raj' Continues Its Losing Streak': TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Swipe At Saffron Party Over Assembly Bypoll Results

Kolkata: As the ruling Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress clean swept the BJP in West Bengal by winning all four assembly seats in the just concluded by-polls, firebrand TMC leader and MP Mahua Moitra took a swipe at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for drawing a blank in the state.

"So All India Trinamool Congress wins 4/4 assembly by-polls in Bengal while INDIA wins 10/13 nationally. BJP and its Agency Raj continues its losing streak. People are saying “Tumse na ho payega" Narendra Modi," Moitra said in a terse post on X.

The TMC won Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala seats. Party candidates Krishna Kalyani, Mukut Mani Adhikari, Madhuparna Thakur and Supti Pandey won the seats in order against BJP's Manas Kumar Ghosh, Manoj Kumar Biswas, Binay Kumar Biswas and Kalyan Choubey respectively.

5:47 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

'Verdict Against The BJP To Topple Govts': Himachal Congress Leader Vikramaditya Singh On Assembly Bypoll Results

Shimla: As opposition bloc INDIA swept the assembly bypolls by bagging 10 of the 13 seats across seven states, Vikramaditya Singh, Himachal Pradesh Congress leader and son of late CM Virbhadra Singh said that the results were a "verdict against the BJP and its efforts to topple governments".

"We are extremely happy that Congress has won Dehra and Nalagarh. Though we lost Hamirpur, people have given their verdict against the BJP and its efforts to topple governments. During the (Lok Sabha) election campaign, PM Modi had said that the Congress government (in Himachal Pradesh) will not last for long. However, what would PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah like to say now?" Singh told reporters after the results. The Congress won teh Dehra and Nalagarh assembly bypolls but lost Hamirpur.

The bypolls were necessitated after the three independents switched to the BJP after cross voting for the saffron party in the Rajya Sabha election.

5:37 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

INDIA Bloc Upbeat Over Sweeping Assembly Bypoll Victory

New Delhi: The mood in the INDIA bloc was upbeat on Saturday after the opposition grouping stunned the BJP by winning 10 out of 13 assembly by-polls across seven states. The BJP won 2 seats while one seat went to an Independent.

Though the by-polls are not considered to be indicators of public mood, the victories came on the back of recent Lok Sabha elections in which the INDIA bloc came close to forming a government by winning 232 out of 543 seats and was able to reduce the BJP to 240 seats though the NDA still had the required numbers.

The Lok Sabha win has given a lot of confidence to the opposition bloc which has been taking on the NDA with renewed aggression. Read More...

5:25 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

TMC Clean Sweeps BJP In West Bengal Assembly Bypolls

Kolkata: Continuing its dominance over the BJP in West Bengal, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led TMC has swept the assembly bypolls in the state winning all four seats in the state.

According to the ECI's latest update, the TMC won Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala seats. Party candidates Krishna Kalyani, Mukut Mani Adhikari, Madhuparna Thakur and Supti Pandey won the seats in order against BJP's Manas Kumar Ghosh, Manoj Kumar Biswas, Binay Kumar Biswas and Kalyan Choubey respectively.

5:14 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Bypoll: BJP's Kamlesh Pratap Shah Wins Amarwara Seat

Bhopal: As counting concluded for the assembly bypolls for 13 seats across seven states, BJP candidate for Amarwara seat in Madhya Pradesh Kamlesh Pratap Shah won by over 3000 votes.

According to the ECI's latest update, Shah secured 83105 votes while his nearest rival Dheeran Sah Sukharam Das Invati obtained 80078 votes.

4:18 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Bihar Assembly By-poll: Independent Shankar Singh Wins Rupauli Seat

Patna: Independent candidate Shankar Singh has stunned heavyweights in the Rupauli by-election in Bihar by winning the Rupauli seat by over 8000 votes.

According to the ECI's latest update, Singh secured 68070 votes while his nearest rival Kaladhar Prasad Mandal of the JD (U) obtained 59824 votes. RJD candidate Bima Bharti was the 2nd runner up with 30619 votes.

4:14 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Uttarakhand Assembly By-polls: Congress's Qazi Nizamuddin Wins Manglaur Seat By 422 Votes

Dehradun: As the assembly by-election results head towards the last leg, Congress candidate for the Manglaur constituency in Uttarakhand has won the seat by a slender margin of 422 votes.

According to the ECI's latest update, Nizamuddin secured 31727 votes while BJP's Kartar Singh Bhadhana, his nearest rival obtained 31305 votes giving a slender victory margin of 422 to Nizamuddin.

3:53 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Bypoll: DMK's Anniyur Siva Wins Vikravandi Seat

Chennai: As the 21st round of counting for the assembly by-election ended in Tamil Nadu, DMK's Anniyur Siva has won the Vikravandi Assembly seat by 67,757 votes, the ECI said in its latest update.

3:28 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Uttarakhand Assembly By-poll Results: Congress Candidate Lakhpat Singh Butola Wins Badrinath Seat

Dehradun: Congress candidate from Badrinath assembly seat Lakhpat Singh Butola has won the bypoll on the seat defeating BJP's Rajendra Bhandari by 5,224 votes, reports said.

On the completion of the 15 rounds of counting, Butola secured a total of 28161 votes while BJP's Rajendra Bhandari obtained 22937 votes.

2:37 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Congratulates Wife Kamlesh Thakur For Winning Dehra Assemby By-poll

Shimla: As Kamlesh Thakur, Congress leader and wife of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu won her maiden election in the Dehra assembly bypoll, the latter congratulated her for the "historic" victory.

"Hearty congratulations to Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur ji from Dehra assembly constituency for registering a historic victory in the assembly by-election and heartfelt gratitude to the respected voters. This election has given a clear message that the people of Himachal will not tolerate the actions of harming democracy and attacking the mandate of the state on the strength of the power of the Center. Keeping Dehra on the path of development, the Congress government will soon realise the dream of 'Develop Dehra'." CM Sukhu wrote in a post on X.

2:09 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Himachal Pradesh Assemby By-poll Results: BJP's Ashish Sharma Wins Hamirpur Seat

Shimla: The ruling BJP on Saturday opened its account in the assembly by-election results with the party candidate Ashish Sharma winning the Hamirpur seat by a margin of 1571 votes. According to the ECI's latest update, Sharma 27041 votes while Congress candidate Dr Pushpinder Verma, Sharma's nearest rival secured 25470 votes.

2:02 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

TMC Sweeps West Bengal Assembly By-Polls

Kolkata: Continuing its dominance over the BJP in West Bengal, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led TMC has swept the assembly by-polls in the state winning three of the four seats while it was leading on the fourth seat.

According to the ECI's latest update, the TMC won Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagda seats and was leading on the Maniktala seat.

1:53 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Himachal Assembly By-poll Results: Congress's Hardeep Singh Bawa Wins Nalagarh Seat

Shimla: The Congress on Saturday won Nalagarh seat of Himachal Pradesh in the assembly by-election results. According to the latest update by the ECI, Congress candidate Hardeep Singh Bawa won the seat by a margin of 8990 votes against BJP 's KL Thakur.

12:33 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kamlesh Thakur Wins Dehra Seat

Kangra: Kamlesh Thakur, Congress candidate for Dehra assembly seat of Himachal Pradesh and wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sungh Sukhu has won the by-poll results by over 9000 votes against BJP's Hoshyar Singh, the ECI said in its latest update. Congress workers Congress workers and supporters took to streets in Dhaliara, Kangra to celebrate Thakur's win.

Thakur's win comes as a huge sigh of relief to the Congress as the grand old party had benched veteran leader Rajesh Sharma, who unsuccessfully contested from Dehra seat in 2022.

12:21 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

AAP's Mohinder Bhagar Wins From Jalandhar West

Jalandhar: AAP's Mohinder Bhagat has won Jalandhar West assembly bypoll by defeating BJP's Sheetal Angural by margin of over 37,000 votes, the ECI said.

12:02 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Congress Workers Celebrate In Himachal Pradesh

Kangra: As Kamlesh Thakur, Congress candidate for Dehra assembly seat and wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sungh Sukhu extended her lead past 7000 in the by-poll results, Congress workers Congress workers and supporters took to streets in Dhaliara, Kangra to celebrate Thakur's lead.

9:20 AM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Congress Ahead In Early Trends, BJP Leading In Hamirpur

Hyderabad: As counting of votes for by-elections to 13 assembly seats across seven states, the INDIA opposition bloc finds itself comfortably placed leading on 11 of the 13 seats, early trends indicated.

According to the latest update by the Election Commission of India, the INDIA bloc consituent parties—the Congress, AAP, TMC and DMK were leading on 11 of the 13 seats while the BJP on one and the JD (U) was leading on one seat.

Congress leads the race leading on two of the three seats of Himachal—Dehra and Nalagarh and both seats Badrinath and Manglaur in Uttarakhand even as the party also leads in Amarwara seat of MP.

The TMC was leading on all four seats in West Bengal, Bagda, Naniktala, Raiganj and Ranaghat Dakshin. The BJP was leading in Hamirpur seat of Himachal while the JDU was leading in Rupauli seat of Bihar.

9:11 AM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Counting Of Votes Underway For Two Seats Of Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Counting of votes for the bypolls to the Manglaur and the Badrinath assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand began on Saturday.

The bypolls to the two seats were necessitated after the death of sitting BSP MLA from Manglaur Sarwat Karim Ansari in October last year and sitting Congress MLA from Badrinath Rajendra Bhandari resigned and switched to the BJP in March.
Voting was marred by violence for the Manglaur seat in which left four people injured while the seat witnessed 67.28 per cent polling. The voter turnout in Badrinath was 47.68 per cent as per officials.

9:02 AM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls: Counting Of Votes Underway For Three Assembly Seats

Shimla: Counting of votes for the bypolls to three assembly seats--- Dehra, Hamirpur and the Nalagarh-- in Himachal Pradesh began on Saturday.
Thirteen candidates, including of the BJP and the Congress, were in the fray in the voting which was held on Wednesday.
The Nalagarh assembly constituency recorded the highest polling at 79.04 per cent, followed by Hamirpur (67.72 per cent) and Dehra (65.42 per cent) as per officials.
The bypolls to the seats were necessitated after after the three Independent legislators Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh), who had voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held on February 27, resigned from the state assembly on March 22 and joined the party the next day.

8:52 AM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Bengal bypolls: Counting begins for 4 assembly seats

Kolkata: Counting of votes for the bypolls held in four assembly seats---Maniktala, Bagdah, Ranaghat Dakshin and Raiganj-- in West Bengal began on Saturday, amid tight security arrangements, an Election Commission official said.
The counting of votes commenced at 8 am.

According to election officials, Raiganj seat witnessed the highest voter turnout at 71.99 per cent, followed by Ranaghat Dakshin at 70.56 per cent, Bagdah at 68.44 per cent and Maniktala at 54.98 per cent.

Counting underway for assembly by election
Counting underway for assembly by election (X/@ECISVEEP)

8:48 AM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Counting Begins For Jalandhar West Constituency

Jalandhar: Vote count for Punjab's lone Assembly constituency -- Jalandhar West -- began on Saturday to decide the fate of 15 candidates in the fray for a multi-cornered contest with the main contest among the ruling AAP, the Congress, and the BJP.

Polling was held on the seat on Wednesday and saw 54.98 per cent turnout. The by-election to the seat was necessitated after sitting AAP MLA Sheetal Angural quit the party to join the BJP.

8:46 AM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Counting Begins For Rupauli Seat In Bihar

Patna: Counting of votes began on Saturday for the by-election to the Rupauli assembly seat in Bihar's Purnea district.
The counting of votes commenced at 8 am. The seat witnessed a voter turnout of 52.75 per cent in the July 10 bypoll.
The by-election was necessitated after the resignation of sitting MLA Bima Bharti, who had won the seat for JD(U) several times but quit the party recently to contest the Lok Sabha election on an RJD ticket. Pappu Yadav, the Independent MP from Purnea, announced his support for Bharti.
A total of 11 candidates were in the fray in the bypoll.

INDIA bloc parties won 10 assembly seats, while the BJP clinched two and an Independent one, as votes were counted on Saturday for the by-elections held earlier this week on 13 seats in seven states. The bypolls were held on Wednesday in four seats in West Bengal, three in Himachal Pradesh, two in Uttarakhand, and one each in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu. The Congress, TMC, AAP and DMK are among the INDIA bloc parties that fielded candidates in the bypolls.

LIVE FEED

8:36 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Web Of 'Fear And Illusion' Woven By BJP Has Been Broken: Rahul Gandhi

As Congress hailed the assembly bypoll results in which the INDIA bloc parties won 10 out of 13 seats, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserted that it has become clear that the web of "fear and illusion" woven by the BJP has been broken. In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "The results of the by-elections held in 7 states have made it clear that the web of 'fear and illusion' woven by the BJP has been broken. Every class, including farmers, youth, labourers, businessmen and employees wants to completely destroy the dictatorship and establish the rule of justice."

The public is now completely standing with the INDIA bloc for the betterment of their lives and to protect the Constitution, he said. Reacting to the results, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that in the by-elections held on 13 seats in seven states, the people of the country have given their support to the INDIA bloc. Read More...

7:32 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Here Are The Final By-poll Results In All 13 Assembly Constituencies

  1. Jalandhar West (Punjab): Mohinder Bhagat (AAP) defeats BJP's Sheetal Angural by a margin of 37,325 votes.
  2. Vikravandi (TN): Anniyur Siva (DM) emerged victorious defeating NDA constituent Pattali Makkal Katchi's Ambumani C by a margin of 67,757 votes.
  3. Raiganj (WB): TMC candidate Krishna Kalyani defeated BJP's Manas Kumar Ghosh by a margin of 50,077 votes
  4. Ranaghat Dakshin (WB): TMC's Mukut Nami Adhikari defeated BJP's Manoj Kumar Biswas by 74,485 votes.
  5. Bagda (WB): TMC's Madhuparna Thakur defeated BJP's Binay Kumar Biswas by 74,251 votes.
  6. Maniktala (WB): Supti Pandey defeated BJP's Kalyan Choubey by 62,312 votes.
  7. Dehra (Himachal): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife and Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur defeated BJP's Hoshiyar Singh by a margin of 9,399 votes.
  8. Nalagarh (Himachal): Congress' Hardeep Singh Bawa won against BJP's K L Thakur by 25,618 votes.
  9. Hamirpur (Himachal): The BJP won the Hamirpur seat with its candidate Ashish Sharma polling 27,041 votes against Congress's Pushpinder Verma 25,470 votes.
  10. Manglaur (Uttarakhand): Congress's Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin won the seat for the fourth time edging out BJP's Kartar Singh Bhadana by a narrow margin of 422 votes.
  11. Badrinath (Uttarakhand): Congress' Lakhapat Butola, a relative newcomer who contested from an assembly seat for the first time in the bypoll, defeated former minister and MLA Rajendra Bhandari of the BJP whose resignation as an MLA just before the Lok Sabha polls had necessitated a bypoll to the seat. Butola defeated Bhandari by 5,224 votes.
  12. Amarwara (MP): BJP's Kamlesh Pratap Shah won the Amarwara assembly seat by a margin of 3,027 votes against Congress' Dheeran Sah Invati
  13. Rupauli (Bihar): Independent candidate Shankar Singh won the Rupauli seat, defeating his nearest rival -- JD(U)'s Kaladhar Prasad Mandal -- by a margin of 8,246 votes.
Final By-poll Results In All 13 Assembly Constituencies
Final By-poll Results In All 13 Assembly Constituencies (ECI Website)

7:12 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

West Bengal Bypoll Results: Won 3 Seats Held By BJP, Held Onto Our Own, Says Mamata Banerjee

As TMC won all the seats in the West Bengal Assembly bypoll, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that out of four segments, her party has won back three that were formerly held by the BJP and has retained one seat previously held by the TMC.

"Among the four seats, three were held by the BJP, both in the Lok Sabha and in the Vidhan Sabha. We have won all three and held on to our seat as well. That means four out of four. I express my gratitude to our people for this victory," Banerjee said speaking to reporters in Kolkata on Saturday after her visit to Mumbai. Thanking people for her party's victory the Trinamool supremo said, "Despite all conspiracy, on one hand the BJP and on the other hand the agencies, people have voted for us." Read More...

6:34 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

'Strong Message To The BJP': Congress Leader Pawan Khera On Assembly Bypoll Results

New Delhi: As opposition bloc INDIA swept the assembly bypolls by bagging 10 of the 13 seats across seven states, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the poll results were a "strong message to the BJP".

Addressing a presser in Delhi after the poll results, Khera said, "These by-elections which were held on 13 seats are very important. For the second time in one and a half months, the people of the country gave a strong message to the BJP. The message was very clear in the Lok Sabha elections... In Uttarakhand, we won both our seats, Badrinath and Manglaur. In Himachal Pradesh, Congress won 2 out of 3 seats...And if you assess all 13 seats in total, BJP got only 2..."

6:23 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

'BJP And Its 'Agency Raj' Continues Its Losing Streak': TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Swipe At Saffron Party Over Assembly Bypoll Results

Kolkata: As the ruling Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress clean swept the BJP in West Bengal by winning all four assembly seats in the just concluded by-polls, firebrand TMC leader and MP Mahua Moitra took a swipe at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for drawing a blank in the state.

"So All India Trinamool Congress wins 4/4 assembly by-polls in Bengal while INDIA wins 10/13 nationally. BJP and its Agency Raj continues its losing streak. People are saying “Tumse na ho payega" Narendra Modi," Moitra said in a terse post on X.

The TMC won Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala seats. Party candidates Krishna Kalyani, Mukut Mani Adhikari, Madhuparna Thakur and Supti Pandey won the seats in order against BJP's Manas Kumar Ghosh, Manoj Kumar Biswas, Binay Kumar Biswas and Kalyan Choubey respectively.

5:47 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

'Verdict Against The BJP To Topple Govts': Himachal Congress Leader Vikramaditya Singh On Assembly Bypoll Results

Shimla: As opposition bloc INDIA swept the assembly bypolls by bagging 10 of the 13 seats across seven states, Vikramaditya Singh, Himachal Pradesh Congress leader and son of late CM Virbhadra Singh said that the results were a "verdict against the BJP and its efforts to topple governments".

"We are extremely happy that Congress has won Dehra and Nalagarh. Though we lost Hamirpur, people have given their verdict against the BJP and its efforts to topple governments. During the (Lok Sabha) election campaign, PM Modi had said that the Congress government (in Himachal Pradesh) will not last for long. However, what would PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah like to say now?" Singh told reporters after the results. The Congress won teh Dehra and Nalagarh assembly bypolls but lost Hamirpur.

The bypolls were necessitated after the three independents switched to the BJP after cross voting for the saffron party in the Rajya Sabha election.

5:37 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

INDIA Bloc Upbeat Over Sweeping Assembly Bypoll Victory

New Delhi: The mood in the INDIA bloc was upbeat on Saturday after the opposition grouping stunned the BJP by winning 10 out of 13 assembly by-polls across seven states. The BJP won 2 seats while one seat went to an Independent.

Though the by-polls are not considered to be indicators of public mood, the victories came on the back of recent Lok Sabha elections in which the INDIA bloc came close to forming a government by winning 232 out of 543 seats and was able to reduce the BJP to 240 seats though the NDA still had the required numbers.

The Lok Sabha win has given a lot of confidence to the opposition bloc which has been taking on the NDA with renewed aggression. Read More...

5:25 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

TMC Clean Sweeps BJP In West Bengal Assembly Bypolls

Kolkata: Continuing its dominance over the BJP in West Bengal, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led TMC has swept the assembly bypolls in the state winning all four seats in the state.

According to the ECI's latest update, the TMC won Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala seats. Party candidates Krishna Kalyani, Mukut Mani Adhikari, Madhuparna Thakur and Supti Pandey won the seats in order against BJP's Manas Kumar Ghosh, Manoj Kumar Biswas, Binay Kumar Biswas and Kalyan Choubey respectively.

5:14 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Bypoll: BJP's Kamlesh Pratap Shah Wins Amarwara Seat

Bhopal: As counting concluded for the assembly bypolls for 13 seats across seven states, BJP candidate for Amarwara seat in Madhya Pradesh Kamlesh Pratap Shah won by over 3000 votes.

According to the ECI's latest update, Shah secured 83105 votes while his nearest rival Dheeran Sah Sukharam Das Invati obtained 80078 votes.

4:18 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Bihar Assembly By-poll: Independent Shankar Singh Wins Rupauli Seat

Patna: Independent candidate Shankar Singh has stunned heavyweights in the Rupauli by-election in Bihar by winning the Rupauli seat by over 8000 votes.

According to the ECI's latest update, Singh secured 68070 votes while his nearest rival Kaladhar Prasad Mandal of the JD (U) obtained 59824 votes. RJD candidate Bima Bharti was the 2nd runner up with 30619 votes.

4:14 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Uttarakhand Assembly By-polls: Congress's Qazi Nizamuddin Wins Manglaur Seat By 422 Votes

Dehradun: As the assembly by-election results head towards the last leg, Congress candidate for the Manglaur constituency in Uttarakhand has won the seat by a slender margin of 422 votes.

According to the ECI's latest update, Nizamuddin secured 31727 votes while BJP's Kartar Singh Bhadhana, his nearest rival obtained 31305 votes giving a slender victory margin of 422 to Nizamuddin.

3:53 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Bypoll: DMK's Anniyur Siva Wins Vikravandi Seat

Chennai: As the 21st round of counting for the assembly by-election ended in Tamil Nadu, DMK's Anniyur Siva has won the Vikravandi Assembly seat by 67,757 votes, the ECI said in its latest update.

3:28 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Uttarakhand Assembly By-poll Results: Congress Candidate Lakhpat Singh Butola Wins Badrinath Seat

Dehradun: Congress candidate from Badrinath assembly seat Lakhpat Singh Butola has won the bypoll on the seat defeating BJP's Rajendra Bhandari by 5,224 votes, reports said.

On the completion of the 15 rounds of counting, Butola secured a total of 28161 votes while BJP's Rajendra Bhandari obtained 22937 votes.

2:37 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Congratulates Wife Kamlesh Thakur For Winning Dehra Assemby By-poll

Shimla: As Kamlesh Thakur, Congress leader and wife of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu won her maiden election in the Dehra assembly bypoll, the latter congratulated her for the "historic" victory.

"Hearty congratulations to Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur ji from Dehra assembly constituency for registering a historic victory in the assembly by-election and heartfelt gratitude to the respected voters. This election has given a clear message that the people of Himachal will not tolerate the actions of harming democracy and attacking the mandate of the state on the strength of the power of the Center. Keeping Dehra on the path of development, the Congress government will soon realise the dream of 'Develop Dehra'." CM Sukhu wrote in a post on X.

2:09 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Himachal Pradesh Assemby By-poll Results: BJP's Ashish Sharma Wins Hamirpur Seat

Shimla: The ruling BJP on Saturday opened its account in the assembly by-election results with the party candidate Ashish Sharma winning the Hamirpur seat by a margin of 1571 votes. According to the ECI's latest update, Sharma 27041 votes while Congress candidate Dr Pushpinder Verma, Sharma's nearest rival secured 25470 votes.

2:02 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

TMC Sweeps West Bengal Assembly By-Polls

Kolkata: Continuing its dominance over the BJP in West Bengal, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led TMC has swept the assembly by-polls in the state winning three of the four seats while it was leading on the fourth seat.

According to the ECI's latest update, the TMC won Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagda seats and was leading on the Maniktala seat.

1:53 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Himachal Assembly By-poll Results: Congress's Hardeep Singh Bawa Wins Nalagarh Seat

Shimla: The Congress on Saturday won Nalagarh seat of Himachal Pradesh in the assembly by-election results. According to the latest update by the ECI, Congress candidate Hardeep Singh Bawa won the seat by a margin of 8990 votes against BJP 's KL Thakur.

12:33 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kamlesh Thakur Wins Dehra Seat

Kangra: Kamlesh Thakur, Congress candidate for Dehra assembly seat of Himachal Pradesh and wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sungh Sukhu has won the by-poll results by over 9000 votes against BJP's Hoshyar Singh, the ECI said in its latest update. Congress workers Congress workers and supporters took to streets in Dhaliara, Kangra to celebrate Thakur's win.

Thakur's win comes as a huge sigh of relief to the Congress as the grand old party had benched veteran leader Rajesh Sharma, who unsuccessfully contested from Dehra seat in 2022.

12:21 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

AAP's Mohinder Bhagar Wins From Jalandhar West

Jalandhar: AAP's Mohinder Bhagat has won Jalandhar West assembly bypoll by defeating BJP's Sheetal Angural by margin of over 37,000 votes, the ECI said.

12:02 PM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Congress Workers Celebrate In Himachal Pradesh

Kangra: As Kamlesh Thakur, Congress candidate for Dehra assembly seat and wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sungh Sukhu extended her lead past 7000 in the by-poll results, Congress workers Congress workers and supporters took to streets in Dhaliara, Kangra to celebrate Thakur's lead.

9:20 AM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Congress Ahead In Early Trends, BJP Leading In Hamirpur

Hyderabad: As counting of votes for by-elections to 13 assembly seats across seven states, the INDIA opposition bloc finds itself comfortably placed leading on 11 of the 13 seats, early trends indicated.

According to the latest update by the Election Commission of India, the INDIA bloc consituent parties—the Congress, AAP, TMC and DMK were leading on 11 of the 13 seats while the BJP on one and the JD (U) was leading on one seat.

Congress leads the race leading on two of the three seats of Himachal—Dehra and Nalagarh and both seats Badrinath and Manglaur in Uttarakhand even as the party also leads in Amarwara seat of MP.

The TMC was leading on all four seats in West Bengal, Bagda, Naniktala, Raiganj and Ranaghat Dakshin. The BJP was leading in Hamirpur seat of Himachal while the JDU was leading in Rupauli seat of Bihar.

9:11 AM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Counting Of Votes Underway For Two Seats Of Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Counting of votes for the bypolls to the Manglaur and the Badrinath assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand began on Saturday.

The bypolls to the two seats were necessitated after the death of sitting BSP MLA from Manglaur Sarwat Karim Ansari in October last year and sitting Congress MLA from Badrinath Rajendra Bhandari resigned and switched to the BJP in March.
Voting was marred by violence for the Manglaur seat in which left four people injured while the seat witnessed 67.28 per cent polling. The voter turnout in Badrinath was 47.68 per cent as per officials.

9:02 AM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls: Counting Of Votes Underway For Three Assembly Seats

Shimla: Counting of votes for the bypolls to three assembly seats--- Dehra, Hamirpur and the Nalagarh-- in Himachal Pradesh began on Saturday.
Thirteen candidates, including of the BJP and the Congress, were in the fray in the voting which was held on Wednesday.
The Nalagarh assembly constituency recorded the highest polling at 79.04 per cent, followed by Hamirpur (67.72 per cent) and Dehra (65.42 per cent) as per officials.
The bypolls to the seats were necessitated after after the three Independent legislators Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh), who had voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held on February 27, resigned from the state assembly on March 22 and joined the party the next day.

8:52 AM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Bengal bypolls: Counting begins for 4 assembly seats

Kolkata: Counting of votes for the bypolls held in four assembly seats---Maniktala, Bagdah, Ranaghat Dakshin and Raiganj-- in West Bengal began on Saturday, amid tight security arrangements, an Election Commission official said.
The counting of votes commenced at 8 am.

According to election officials, Raiganj seat witnessed the highest voter turnout at 71.99 per cent, followed by Ranaghat Dakshin at 70.56 per cent, Bagdah at 68.44 per cent and Maniktala at 54.98 per cent.

Counting underway for assembly by election
Counting underway for assembly by election (X/@ECISVEEP)

8:48 AM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Counting Begins For Jalandhar West Constituency

Jalandhar: Vote count for Punjab's lone Assembly constituency -- Jalandhar West -- began on Saturday to decide the fate of 15 candidates in the fray for a multi-cornered contest with the main contest among the ruling AAP, the Congress, and the BJP.

Polling was held on the seat on Wednesday and saw 54.98 per cent turnout. The by-election to the seat was necessitated after sitting AAP MLA Sheetal Angural quit the party to join the BJP.

8:46 AM, 13 Jul 2024 (IST)

Counting Begins For Rupauli Seat In Bihar

Patna: Counting of votes began on Saturday for the by-election to the Rupauli assembly seat in Bihar's Purnea district.
The counting of votes commenced at 8 am. The seat witnessed a voter turnout of 52.75 per cent in the July 10 bypoll.
The by-election was necessitated after the resignation of sitting MLA Bima Bharti, who had won the seat for JD(U) several times but quit the party recently to contest the Lok Sabha election on an RJD ticket. Pappu Yadav, the Independent MP from Purnea, announced his support for Bharti.
A total of 11 candidates were in the fray in the bypoll.

Last Updated : 2 hours ago

TAGGED:

ASSEMBLY BY ELECTION RESULTS LIVEASSEMBLY BY POLLS 2024ASSEMBLY BY ELECTIONS 2024ASSEMBLY BY ELECTION RESULTSCOUNTING VOTES ASSEMBLY BY ELECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.