Assembly By-Election Results 2024: INDIA Bloc Sweeps Polls; Wins 10 Of 13 Seats | As It Happened

Web Of 'Fear And Illusion' Woven By BJP Has Been Broken: Rahul Gandhi

As Congress hailed the assembly bypoll results in which the INDIA bloc parties won 10 out of 13 seats, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserted that it has become clear that the web of "fear and illusion" woven by the BJP has been broken. In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "The results of the by-elections held in 7 states have made it clear that the web of 'fear and illusion' woven by the BJP has been broken. Every class, including farmers, youth, labourers, businessmen and employees wants to completely destroy the dictatorship and establish the rule of justice."

The public is now completely standing with the INDIA bloc for the betterment of their lives and to protect the Constitution, he said. Reacting to the results, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that in the by-elections held on 13 seats in seven states, the people of the country have given their support to the INDIA bloc. Read More...