Two Held For Assaulting NCC Senior Officer In Kochi

Two people were held for allegedly assaulting an NCC officer at a camp at KMM College in Kerala's Kochi.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 19 minutes ago

Kochi: Two persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer of the 21 Kerala NCC Battalion at a camp held for NCC cadets at KMM College, Thrikkakara, here, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Nishad, a native of Fort Kochi and Navas, of Palluruthi here, Kochi city police said.

According to a top police official, the accused were taken into custody from their residences and recorded their arrest after the NCC officials identified them. The Thrikkakara police have registered an FIR against two individuals for allegedly assaulting Lieutenant Colonel Karneyil Singh, Administrative Officer of the 21 Kerala NCC Battalion, at an NCC cadet camp held at KMM College, Thrikkakara.

The incident occurred amidst tensions after over 60 cadets reportedly suffered from suspected food poisoning on the night of December 23. The accused, were only named as ‘two identifiable persons’, after trespassing into the college hosting the camp, stopped, threatened, and then attacked Lieutenant Colonel Karneyil Singh, camp commandant, around 11.30 pm, the FIR dated December 24 said.

The accused allegedly stabbed the officer with a sharpened object on his cheek, neck, and back, the FIR added.

