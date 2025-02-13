ETV Bharat / bharat

Assault On Journalist: SC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Telugu Actor Mohan Babu

Actor Mohan Babu moved the SC challenging the validity of the Telangana HC order of December 23, 2024, which declined to grant him anticipatory bail.

Assault On Journalist: SC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Telugu Actor Mohan Babu
File photo of Supreme Court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 8:53 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to veteran actor Manchu Mohan Babu in a case regarding an attempt to murder a TV journalist, when he allegedly threw a wireless mic at the victim. The journalist had suffered from grievous injuries.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah. The bench made the order of January 9, 2025, granting Babu interim protection as absolute, subject to him cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

On January 9, Babu’s counsel submitted that his client was ready to issue a public apology and was also willing to compensate the complainant. The counsel, representing the journalist, said he had to undergo reconstruction surgery after sustaining injuries on his jaws. The counsel claimed that the actor had visited the hospital to threaten him.

Countering this contention, Babu’s counsel said his client is a well-known actor and not interested in hurting anybody. The top court granted interim relief to the actor for four weeks.

The actor moved the top court challenging the validity of the Telangana High Court order of December 23, 2024, which declined to grant him anticipatory bail. The high court observed that the journalist received a grievous injury and underwent surgery, and also noted the allegations against the actor that he attempted to influence the complainant to withdraw his complaint.

The case was initially registered under Section 118 of the BNS for the attack on the journalist at his residence in Jalpally. Later, the police added Section 109 of BNS (attempt to murder) to the case.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to veteran actor Manchu Mohan Babu in a case regarding an attempt to murder a TV journalist, when he allegedly threw a wireless mic at the victim. The journalist had suffered from grievous injuries.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah. The bench made the order of January 9, 2025, granting Babu interim protection as absolute, subject to him cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

On January 9, Babu’s counsel submitted that his client was ready to issue a public apology and was also willing to compensate the complainant. The counsel, representing the journalist, said he had to undergo reconstruction surgery after sustaining injuries on his jaws. The counsel claimed that the actor had visited the hospital to threaten him.

Countering this contention, Babu’s counsel said his client is a well-known actor and not interested in hurting anybody. The top court granted interim relief to the actor for four weeks.

The actor moved the top court challenging the validity of the Telangana High Court order of December 23, 2024, which declined to grant him anticipatory bail. The high court observed that the journalist received a grievous injury and underwent surgery, and also noted the allegations against the actor that he attempted to influence the complainant to withdraw his complaint.

The case was initially registered under Section 118 of the BNS for the attack on the journalist at his residence in Jalpally. Later, the police added Section 109 of BNS (attempt to murder) to the case.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TELUGU ACTOR MOHAN BABUSUPREME COURTANTICIPATORY BAILASSAULT ON JOURNALIST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.