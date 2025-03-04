Assam's Open Air Drama Festival Reverberates In Nature's Lap

Nagaon: "It is akin to a challenge to stage a play in front of an audience without any technical machinery where there is no mic and lighting system. Every dialogue has to be projected by mouth and has to be uttered in a manner so that it reaches the audience sitting in the last row. The sunlight is the only light, and there is no makeup artist. Everything has to be done on your own in terms of look and appearance. In today's time, without a stage and technical set-up, simply performing in front of an open audience is not that easy. You don't even get to see the reaction of the people. However, it's a challenge but a privilege to be part of it."

These are the words of Ananya Saikia of Nagaon, a student of Cotton University, who shared with ETV Bharat the experience of "Once Upon a Time in Vekuduba" by the Mirdan Theatre Group of Samguri in which she was part. The stage that we are talking about is a place in the lap of nature where thespians connect with the audience directly. To find out and feel the experience, you have to come to Assam's Babejia locality on the outskirts of Nagaon.

Even as state-of-the-art techniques have added a new dimension to the mobile theatres of Assam, unveiling a contrasting scenario, plays are staged in a completely natural setup bereft of any technicalities.

The entrace to the drama festival. (ETV Bharat)

For the past six years, Rodghai Bebejia of Nagaon, like several others, has been organising a drama festival amid nature. Like the previous years, the group hosted the two-day festival this year from March 1, which saw the participation of eight theatre groups from various parts of the state in Bebjia, eight kilometres off Nagaon town. Only tablas, flutes and other hand instruments were used during every staging.

Rodghai Bebejia was founded in 2019 to spread the message of the conservation of nature, and since then, it has organised annual drama festivals.

A drama in progress at the open podium. (ETV Bharat)

Deep Borah, founder of Rodghai Bebejia, said the purpose of the fest was to spread the message of protecting nature, and it had to start from the lap of nature. He also spoke about the unique gesture of the organisers, like distributing saplings to everyone from artists, groups, guests and audience as well those who became an integral part of the festival.

"Rodghai Bebejia has been organising the drama festival in the natural environment every year at its own expense. The content of the play, staged without any technical assistance, has left a lasting impression on the audience," he said.

Children perform a play in the festival. (ETV Bharat)

At least 20 theatre groups and organising committees of Assam have been staging plays under the open sky. Prominent among them is Badungduppa Kalakendra of Agia, Goalpara, which has been organising the annual open-air 'Under the Sal Tree Festival' since 2010 in a completely eco-friendly environment by hosting theater groups across India and abroad.