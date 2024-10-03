ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Youth Raises Women Insecurity In India At UN Session

Assam's Hirakjyoti Bora while taking part in the UN Human Rights Council's 57th session raised issues of violence against women and women's insecurity. Referring to RG Kar hospital rape and murder, Dhing rape case, Hirakjyoti wanted UN to ask the Indian government to ensure protection for women.

Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Nagaon: A youth from Assam on Thursday raised the issue of insecurity of women in different Indian states.
Hirakjyoti Bora, who represented the Integrated Youth Empowerment - Common Initiative Group at the ongoing 57th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council claimed that the state and Central government of India have failed to provide security to women even in the 21st century.

Borah referred to the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case of Kolkata where a young doctor was raped and murdered and claimed that sexual violence is also pervasive in Assam where a woman was drugged and raped in Dhing township in Assam's Nagaon district.

Borah also claimed that a young girl was molested again in Dhing in August. He said that the women and girls are traumatised in Assam by the uncertainty of their safety.

Borah claimed that one of the accused also died in police custody while his charges were still not proven.

He further claimed that there is a high probability that hasty action was taken by the police to pacify the public sentiment.

"This may result in setting the actual perpetrators free," he said, adding that these incidents show how indigenous people and women face harassment and how justice awaits them.

"The State government as well as the Central government has failed to protect the women," Borah said urging the UN to ask the Indian government to ensure protection to women and girls with immediate effect.

The Human Rights Council is an intergovernmental body within the United Nations system responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe and for addressing situations of human rights violations and making recommendations on them. It has the ability to discuss all thematic human rights issues and situations that require its attention throughout the year.

A native of Dhing township in Nagaon, Hirakjyoti Bora is a graduate of Cotton University in Guwahati. Post his graduation Hirakjyoti is involved in the social development sector and associated with an organisation named 'Touch of Humanity'.

