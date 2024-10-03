ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Youth Raises Women Insecurity In India At UN Session

Nagaon: A youth from Assam on Thursday raised the issue of insecurity of women in different Indian states.

Hirakjyoti Bora, who represented the Integrated Youth Empowerment - Common Initiative Group at the ongoing 57th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council claimed that the state and Central government of India have failed to provide security to women even in the 21st century.

Borah referred to the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case of Kolkata where a young doctor was raped and murdered and claimed that sexual violence is also pervasive in Assam where a woman was drugged and raped in Dhing township in Assam's Nagaon district.

Borah also claimed that a young girl was molested again in Dhing in August. He said that the women and girls are traumatised in Assam by the uncertainty of their safety.

Borah claimed that one of the accused also died in police custody while his charges were still not proven.

He further claimed that there is a high probability that hasty action was taken by the police to pacify the public sentiment.