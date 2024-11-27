ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Working With MEA To Change Perception About Northeast: Assam Chief Minister

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said his state government has been closely working with the External Affairs Ministry to change the people's perception of Assam and the northeast region.

Sarma said this while addressing the media after the inauguration of the 12th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) in Kaziranga. The International Tourism Mart (ITM) was inaugurated by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in the presence of Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

"Despite having a completely peaceful atmosphere at least for the last five years, many countries are yet to lift their travel advisory from Assam and other northeastern states. We are not having any militancy issues or any law and order issues in the last five years," he said.

"We are working with the Indian embassies through the Ministry of External Affairs to change this perception. We are going through this transition phase actually now," he said while adding that his government has been inviting the Ambassadors of foreign countries to visit and stay in Kaziranga and Manas national parks etc in an effort to change this perception about the region.

"If we look at Karnataka or Rajasthan there is no restriction. However, whenever it is Assam or northeastern states there are issues marked in yellow, blue or red colours. However, it is not that easy either and it takes time. We are working to correct the same," said the Chief Minister.

Sarma said that the Kaziranga National Park has witnessed a substantial increase in annual footfall post-COVID-19 pandemic. "Last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kaziranga National Park and stayed two nights there. That was a turning point for us. The photographs clicked by the Prime Minister inside the Kaziranga National Park went viral on social media and it worked effectively to boost the image of Kaziranga and Assam as a whole," he said.