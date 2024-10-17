ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Welcomes Supreme Court Verdict Upholding Section 6A Of Citizenship Act

Guwahati: The people of Assam welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Thursday upholding the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act. This verdict ended a long-standing debate on the cut-off year for the detection and deportation of illegal foreigners.

While the Assam Accord, signed in 1985, demanded the cut-off date for the detection and deportation of illegal foreigners should be March 25, 1971, some organizations challenged this and wanted 1951 as the cut-off date. The All Assam Students' Union (Aasu), a signatory of the Assam Accord, welcomed the apex court's decision and said Thursday's verdict is historic and has legally validated the Assam Accord.



"We are happy that the Supreme Court has validated the Assam Accord by ending the debate over the cut-off date for the detection and deportation of illegal foreigners from Assam. Now, it is the responsibility of the central and state governments to implement the remaining provisions of the four-decade-old Assam Accord with all sincerity," Aasu Chief Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharyya said.



"We welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court. Today is historic as the verdict ends speculation on the cut-off date for the detection and deportation of foreigners. Today's verdict also proved that the then Congress government in Assam and the Congress government at the Centre led by Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi took a timely decision to end the problem of the illegal influx in Assam," Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in Assam Legislative Assembly, said.

