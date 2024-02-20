Assam: Fresh Concerns Raised over Unabated Infiltration from Bangladesh into India

Indo-Bangla border

Tezpur (Assam) : Infiltration from Bangladesh into India has always remained a big concern, particularly for the Indian states of Assam and Meghalaya. Despite friendly relations between India and Bangladesh, the issue of infiltration continues to be a perennial problem even today. There are frequent complaints of illegal infiltration but no deterrent action. There have also been allegations of smuggling cattle from India to Bangladesh for a long time.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has been deployed along the Indo-Bangladesh border for the security of the country. It is keeping a tight vigil on the infiltrators trying to enter India through the border. But recently a video of the Indo-Bangladesh border that has gone viral has once again evoked some serious concern in relation to the surveillance system along the Indo-Bangla border. It has raised some severe questions about the security of the country.

This video of the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam's Dhubri district will surprise everyone. The video shows how, in the absence of BSF personnel, the common people have opened the border gates. Tractors have entered India from Bangladesh. This is not a case for a day or two. Looking at the video, it can be easily anticipated that this is how there is no restriction of free movement in the Indo-Bangladesh border area. While the central government has been talking about creating foolproof security along the borders, this video reveals the real picture.

Why the issue of common people opening the gates has not been taken seriously remains an unanswered question. India shares 4,096.7 km border with Bangladesh. Of these, Assam has 262 km, 856 km in Tripura, 318 km in Mizoram, 443 km in Meghalaya and 2,217 km in West Bengal. Barbed wire has already been installed for 3,180.653 km of the total border and fencing in the remaining 916.7 km will be completed by 2024. But this video has now raised the question whether there will be any benefit even if the fenced wiring gets completed.