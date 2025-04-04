Assam To Withdraw Foreigners Tribunal Cases Against Koch Ranbongshi Community

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to withdraw the ongoing Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) cases against the Koch Rajbongshi people. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this on Friday after a cabinet meeting, stating that the government will withdraw all FT cases registered against members of the Koch Rajbongshi community.
The Chief Minister further said that the government will also remove the ‘D Voter” (meaning doubtful voter) tag from the members of the community.
“Many cases are pending in the Foreigners’ Tribunal in Assam. However, among these, 28,000 cases involve members of the Koch Rajbongshi community. Our government believes that the Koch Rajbongshis are an indigenous community of Assam, and therefore, we have decided to withdraw the FT cases against them,” said Sarma while addressing the media.
It may be recalled that the names of about 58,000 Koch Rajbongshi people were excluded from the National Register of Citizens, which was published in 2019.
"While their names were excluded from the NRC, and some were previously declared as D Voters, forcing them into long legal battles to prove their citizenship, we have now decided to take steps to resolve the FT cases against the Koch Rajbongshis and remove the D Voter tag from their names," said Sarma, adding that about 28,000 people will benefit from the move.
Effective steps to control flood
The government of Assam has also decided to form a new force involving the youths, who will monitor the embankments across the state, breaches of which lead to floods often in different areas of the state. Sarma said that the cabinet on Friday decided to engage the youth in different areas and equip them with different flood fighting equipment so that they can monitor the embankments from April to October and they will be awarded certificates for their services on completion of the assignments.
He said that each group of youth involving 12 to 15 such volunteers will oversee 8 to 12 kms stretch of the embankments during the flood season.
