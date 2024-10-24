ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam To Get 12 New Police Stations Along Indo-Bangla Border To Check Infiltration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced 12 new police stations along the Indo-Bangla border to improve coordination and combat illegal infiltration into Assam.

Twelve new police stations are coming up along the Indo-Bangla Border in Assam to enhance coordination with Central agencies to stop illegal infiltration into Assam.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Guwahati: Twelve new police stations are coming up along the Indo-Bangla Border in Assam to enhance coordination with Central agencies to stop illegal infiltration into Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this on Thursday on his X handle.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy towards infiltration, particularly by Rohingyas. In the last two months, Assam has intercepted 130+ illegal immigrants. In all, 12 new police stations near the Indo-Bangla Border are in the pipeline to enhance coordination with Central agencies," said Sarma.

It may be recalled that Bangladesh and India share a 4,096 km long border out of which 262 km falls in Assam.
Recently, the Assam Chief Minister had termed the Rohingya infiltration into Assam as a serious threat and said that the Rohingya infiltration had posed a serious demographic threat to the state.

According to the statistics of the government of India, more than 78 per cent of the border between India and Bangladesh has already been completed.

