ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam To Get 12 New Police Stations Along Indo-Bangla Border To Check Infiltration

Guwahati: Twelve new police stations are coming up along the Indo-Bangla Border in Assam to enhance coordination with Central agencies to stop illegal infiltration into Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this on Thursday on his X handle.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy towards infiltration, particularly by Rohingyas. In the last two months, Assam has intercepted 130+ illegal immigrants. In all, 12 new police stations near the Indo-Bangla Border are in the pipeline to enhance coordination with Central agencies," said Sarma.

It may be recalled that Bangladesh and India share a 4,096 km long border out of which 262 km falls in Assam.

Recently, the Assam Chief Minister had termed the Rohingya infiltration into Assam as a serious threat and said that the Rohingya infiltration had posed a serious demographic threat to the state.