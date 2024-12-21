ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam STF Arrests Eight Ansarullah Bangla Team Members Plotting Terror Activities, Sleeper Cells Across Country

New Delhi: Pakistan and Bangladesh-based jihadi fundamentalists and terrorist groups have been trying to establish sleeper cells across the country to conduct terror activities making Assam and West Bengal their bases, a senior official in the security establishment said.

Quoting interrogation reports of eight jihadis, arrested by a Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police, the official told ETV Bharat on Saturday that the accused have been assigned to set up sleeper cells across the country.

“We arrested all the eight people from Assam, West Bengal and Kerala during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday,” said STF chief Partha Sarathi Mahanta to ETV Bharat.

The eight accused affiliated with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), an affiliate of Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent, visited places in Assam, West Bengal and Kerala to recruit new members.

“They were mainly members of ABT and they were also in close contact with the top leaders of several terrorist organisations,” said Mahanta. Incriminating documents having religious and jihadi contents, mobile phones with various suspicious applications used for communicating with terrorist groups in Bangladesh and Pakistan were also recovered from their possession.

It is worth mentioning that the arrest was made under ‘Operation Praghat’, launched earlier this month. The operation was launched following inputs from central intelligence agencies and after a detailed and prolonged examination of intelligence inputs regarding anti-national activities.