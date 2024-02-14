Assam: 2 Congress MLAs Including Its Working President Extend Support to BJP Government

Guwahati (Assam) : In a major blow to the Assam Pradesh Congress unit ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, two of its MLAs have announced their support to the BJP-led government in Assam.

Interestingly, both MLAs will remain in the Congress and, at the same time, they decided to continue their support to the BJP government. MLAs Basanta Das and Kamalaksha Dey Purkayastha openly expressed their cooperation in all the activities of the BJP government in Assam while garlanding Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the Assam Assembly campus on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Kamalaksha Dey Purkayastha, who holds the post of working president of the state Congress, resigned from the post. Kamalakshi Dey Purkayastha has already sent his resignation letter to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Bora. In the letter, Kamalaksha mentioned that he will remain in the party as a primary member of the Congress party. Kamalaksha resigned from the post of Congress working president and met the chief minister.

The two Congress MLAs have extended their support to the BJP government in Assam and argued in their favor. The two MLAs said they supported the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government for the sake of development of their constituencies.

Earlier too, two other Congress MLAs Shashikant Das and Siddique Ahmed had said they had their support for the BJP government in the state. With this the number of MLAs who are in the Congress party but supporting the BJP government has increased to four.