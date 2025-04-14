Assam Celebrates Rongali Bihu, Calls For UNESCO Heritage Recognition

Guwahati: With the onset of Monday, Assam began celebrating its major spring festival - Rongali Bihu or Bohag Bihu. Amidst the celebrations, a strong demand has arisen in Assam to include Bihu in the "UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage," alongside India's other cultural treasures like the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, the Garba dance of Gujarat, Durga Puja, Yoga, etc.

The seven-day-long festival commenced with "Goru Bihu" (A special day for the Cow), a day dedicated to bathing and honoring the essential agricultural animals. This day was celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm among various ethnic communities. Simultaneously, Assam is gearing up for two-phase Panchayat elections on May 2nd and 7th. Despite the election fervor, Assamese people are determined to uphold their traditional customs and celebrate Rongali Bihu for seven days. Monday, from early morning, villagers across the state bathed their cows, followed by Bihu gatherings and open-air Bihu performances. The tradition of visiting homes with Bihu songs and dances to bless the households in their premises has also begun across the state.

Rongali Bihu celebrations begin in Assam. (ETV Bharat)

On the very first day of Rongali Bihu, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), the largest student organization in Assam, demanded that the central and Assam BJP governments take necessary steps to secure UNESCO's cultural heritage recognition for Assam's Bihu culture. Speaking at the open-air Bihu event organized by AASU at the historic Judge Field in Guwahati, President Utpal Sharma stated, "Bihu should be included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. If the Garba dance of Gujarat and the Mahakumbh Mela can be included, then our cherished Bihu and Assam's Bhaona culture should also be recognized as world cultural heritage. We urge the central and state BJP governments to take action in this regard."

It's noteworthy that Assam, a melting pot of diverse ethnic communities, celebrates Rongali Bihu for seven days in the month of Bohag. On the first day, the Mising community celebrates Rongali Bihu, followed by the Deori community a week later. Similarly, the Moran, Matak, Bodo, Dimasa, and other indigenous communities have been celebrating "Assamese Bihu" with their unique customs since time immemorial, albeit with slight variations in timing.

On Goru Bihu, the first day of Bihu, cows are traditionally bathed and tied with new homd made jute ropes. Special cakes are prepared and fed to the cows in the evening. From this day, for seven days, people perform "Husori" (traditional carol-like songs) at homes, blessing the residents for a prosperous year. Husori is a traditional dance and song performed during the Rongali Bihu festival. It is a community event where a group of villagers goes to households dancing and singing Bihu songs, and showers blessings for the new year.

Meanwhile, young men and women perform Bihu dances with traditional instruments like the Dhol and Pepa in paddy fields or other public spaces, following their respective customs.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah, everyone extended Bohag Bihu greetings to the people of Assam through social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished, “Wishing you a joyous and vibrant Bohag Bihu! May the new year bring new beginnings, happiness and prosperity in all that you do. Praying for everyone's good health and fulfilment of all aspirations.”

Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his greetings, “Warm greetings to our sisters and brothers of Assam on the occasion of Bohag Bihu. May the joy of welcoming the Assamese new year vibrating on the banks of the Brahmaputra invite prosperity and well-being for everyone.”

Rajiv Gogoi, a Bihu expert from Dibrugarh, explained the significance of Goru Bihu, the first day of Bohag Bihu, stating, “Although Goru Bihu is a traditional festival, it has a scientific basis. Cows are an indispensable part of the lives of farmers.”

He further added, “The number of cows is declining in modern times. Due to the use of new agricultural tools, the tradition of celebrating Goru Bihu is disappearing in some places. However, using cows in agriculture is beneficial for the organic health of the soil.”

During this Bihu season, several foreign tourists visited Kaliabor in Nagaon district. They even joined in the dance to the rhythm of the Dhol. Fifteen tourists from America and Norway visited the Bogajan Satra in Kaliabor to experience the joy of Goru Bihu.

Immersed in the Goru Bihu traditions, a tourist from Norway said, “This is a very interesting experience for me and those who came with me. We have come from far away. We are from Norway. There are no such traditions in Norway. We will take this experience back to Norway. We have some Indians there too, but they don’t worship cows like this.”

Following Goru Bihu, the festivities of Rongali Bihu will continue throughout Assam for seven days until April 20th, bringing joy as in the old days.