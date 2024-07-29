Assam Rifles Face Wrongful Propaganda From Individuals And Groups With Vested Interests: DG

New Delhi: The Director General of Assam Rifles (AR) Lieutenant General PC Nair on Monday acknowledged the tireless efforts of his personnel in Manipur despite facing wrongful propaganda from individuals and groups with vested interests. Addressing a special Sainik Sammelan on relinquishment of command in the force headquarters, Lieutenant General Nair lauded the officers and men for their relentless and resolute efforts in not only curbing violence professionally, but also maintaining the state's integrity.

“Despite facing wrongful propaganda from individuals and groups with vested interests, we continued tireless efforts in not only curbing violence professionally, but also maintaining Manipur’s integrity,” Lt Gen Nair said. The statement made by the AR Director General comes a day after Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla lauded the role of CRPF in maintaining law and order in the volatile state, which has been witnessing an ethnic clash for more than one year.

Bhalla during CRPF Foundation Day on Saturday said that CRPF’s involvement in Manipur is expanding. “They have significantly contributed to stopping violence in the state and ensuring the safety of shelter homes for the displaced,” Bhalla has said. It is worth mentioning that Assam Rifles being the only border guarding agency on the India-Myanmar border has also been playing the role of a core central agency in maintaining law and order in Manipur.

However, the role of the Assam Rifles came on several occasions under criticism after the Meitei organisations in Manipur accused it of playing a partial role in the state. In fact, several Meitei organisations as well as Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on many occasions demanded that the Central government withdraw AR from several places of the State.

On many occasions, Manipur police also registered an FIR against Assam Rifles. The police accused the central forces of helping Kuki militants to escape freely to a safe zone during combing operations. The Manipur police and the Central Forces (AR) on more than one occasion in the recent past had a face-off as they tried to defend the respective geographical zone assigned to them for the maintenance of law and order.

Sources in the Home Ministry told ETV Bharat that the government is also planning to empower CRPF by limiting the jurisdiction of the Assam Rifles. It is worth mentioning that AR is responsible for border security, counter-insurgency and maintaining law and order in the Northeast. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border.

Lieutenant General PC Nair, who is retiring on July 31, praised the officers and men of the force for their unwavering dedication to ensuring a secure environment in the North East, which is crucial for the nation’s progress. Emphasising their steadfast resolve, Lieutenant General Nair highlighted the critical role Assam Rifles has played in safeguarding national frontiers in both the North East and Jammu and Kashmir responding to multifaceted security challenges with professionalism and determination.

