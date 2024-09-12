ETV Bharat / bharat

After 10 Days On The Run, Multicrore Scam Accused Held By Assam Police

Dibrugarh (Assam): The one-and-a-half-week long buzz over online trading scam accused Sumi Borah’s abscondment has finally come to an end after the Special Task Force of (STF) Assam Police apprehended her along with her husband Tarkik Borah early in the morning on Thursday in Dibrugarh.

Borah, a known choreographer of Assamese film industry, was at large after a mega scam related to online trading investment was busted by Assam Police. The police had issued a lookout notice for her for alleged involvement in the multicrore financial scam that has rocked the state in the last fortnight.

A couple of days back, Bishal Phukan, 22, accused of duping people by collecting money with a fake promise of huge return by investing in the stock market was arrested by Assam police. The trading, deemed illegal by SEBI, became a major source of income for Phukan who allegedly committed a scam worth Rs. 2,200 crore. Meanwhile, he amassed huge wealth which was reflected on the social media posts shared by him.

Following Phukan’s arrest, the name of Borah came to the spotlight who acted as the intermediary and lured many high-profile people including actors, singers, politicians and influential people from the society through her contacts in the Assamese film industry to invest money in Phukan’s trading business.