Assam Police Nab Man Who Tried To Frame Ex-Girlfriend As International Porn Star

Dibrugarh: Perhaps this is one of the most horrific cybercrimes in the country. A terrifying cybercrime that almost brought the victim, a woman, who happened to be a brilliant student in her past and now a member of an esteemed family, to the brink of collapse.

The shocking incident of cybercrime occurred in Assam, where a former lover attempted to establish his ex-girlfriend as an international and growing porn star. Before its exposure, this incident had already gained widespread attention and discussion across the country. The Assam Police, with great astuteness, successfully apprehended the cybercriminal, finally drawing the curtains down on the cybercrime drama.

The mystery surrounding the attempt to portray a woman from Dibrugarh as an American porn star has largely been resolved.

On Saturday night, Dibrugarh Police arrested Pratik Bora (also referred to as Pratim Bora) from Sarat Chandra Singha Road in Tinsukia, a town neighbouring Dibrugarh. Police revealed that he was responsible for the mysterious incident of attempting to portray a Dibrugarh woman as an American porn star.

According to the police superintendent of Dibrugarh, the victim and her brother had already lodged a complaint at the Dibrugarh Police Station, which initiated the investigation.

On Sunday, the Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police held a press conference to disclose details regarding the incident where the woman was falsely portrayed as an American porn star. Dibrugarh Police arrested former boyfriend Pratim Bora from Tinsukia. The young man committed the act to settle personal scores.

After a month of false propaganda spreading that Phukan from Assam was an American porn star, Phukan and her family approached the Dibrugarh Police. Phukan filed a complaint at the Dibrugarh Police Station, alleging that someone was spreading misinformation by using morphed photos of her face.

On receiving Phukan's complaint, Dibrugarh Police began their investigation. On Saturday, Dibrugarh Police detained Pratim Bora from Tinsukia. After interrogating Pratim Bora, the In-Charge Superintendent of Police of Dibrugarh, Sizal Agarwal, held a press conference to disclose the details about the incident and confirmed his arrest.

How Pratim Bora Fell into the Police Trap

During the press conference, the Superintendent of Police, Sizal Agarwal, stated, "We received a complaint that the victim's photos and videos were being distorted and circulated on social media. All photos were AI-generated and morphed. Following the complaint, we registered a case."

The case was registered on July 12 under sections 74, 75, 294, 351(2), 336(4), and 356(2) of the BNS at Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station. The victim, in her complaint, mentioned an Instagram page. While investigating how that Instagram page was created, a phone number was found. Upon checking that phone number, the identity of the now-arrested young man, Pratim Bora, was revealed. Since the victim confirmed knowing Pratim Bora, he was booked.

The Police Seized

The Superintendent of Police informed that from Pratim Bora's rented house in Tinsukia, the police seized a laptop, two mobile phones, a hard disk, a tablet, a pen drive, and several SIM cards. Several software programmes were used to carry out this act, specifically for creating AI-generated photos and videos. The social media platforms which circulated these photos and videos are currently under examination.

Why the Young Man Did This

The Superintendent of Police stated, "The sole purpose of this act was personal vendetta and to tarnish her reputation." There was some prior relationship between them, which led to this act. After creating and disseminating the photos and videos through various platforms, he has now earned money. So far, he has amassed approximately Rs 10 lakh. Therefore, he continued this work systematically. The accused is a mechanical engineer.

"We now know that all the photos and videos are fake. Therefore, no one should share any photos or videos claiming to be of the victim. No one should reveal her identity. Legal action will be taken if this is brought to our attention," added the Superintendent of Police.

The Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police, Sizal Agarwal, had informed that the police had been counselling the victim for several days as she was mentally distressed.

