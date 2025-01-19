Assam Police Chief GP Singh Appointed As DG CRPF

New Delhi: Centre has appointed Assam Police chief, Gyanendra Pratap Singh as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF).

An order by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said that the Appointments Committee of the union Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of G P Singh, a 1991 batch IPS officer of Assam Meghalaya cadre as Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Level-16 of the pay matrix from the date of assumption of charge of the post.

Singh has been appointed for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on 30 November, 2027 or until further orders, whichever is earlier. He replaces Special DG of the CRPF, Vitul Kumar, who is currently holding the officiating charge of the DG-CRPF. Kumar, a 1991 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh was given the officiating charge of DG-CPRF in December last year upon the retirement of incumbent CRPF chief Anish Dayal Singh.

GP Singh, who was previously on central deputation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was transferred to Assam as ADGP(Law and Order) in 2019 in the wake of the violent protests in the north-eastern state against the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) that year.